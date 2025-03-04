AeroVironment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.8…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $167.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.3 million.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.92 to $3.13 per share, with revenue in the range of $780 million to $795 million.

AeroVironment shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $141.90, an increase of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.