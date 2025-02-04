Xylem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $326 million. On a per-share…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $326 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $890 million, or $3.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.56 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.