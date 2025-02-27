Organogenesis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Thursday reported profit of $7.7 million in…

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Thursday reported profit of $7.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $126.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $861,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $482 million.

Organogenesis expects full-year revenue in the range of $480 million to $535 million.

