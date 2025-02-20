MercadoLibre: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $639 million. On…

MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $639 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had profit of $12.61.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.26 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $6.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.84 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.91 billion, or $37.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.78 billion.

