Light & Wonder: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $107 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The instant-win lottery ticket maker posted revenue of $797 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $795.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $336 million, or $3.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.19 billion.

