International Money Express: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported profit of $15.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $164.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.8 million, or $1.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $658.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, International Money Express expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $145.5 million to $149.9 million for the fiscal first quarter.

International Money Express expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.09 to $2.26 per share, with revenue ranging from $657.5 million to $677.5 million.

