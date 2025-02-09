How to Pick the Right Law School

When you’re applying to law school, it can be easy to get swept up in rankings and statistics as you…

However, things get real once you have a few options in hand and are weighing the next three years of your life. How much does a school’s size, location or unique offerings matter? How should financial aid factor in?

Trying to make a decision with the potential to change the course of your life merely by weighing pros and cons can lead you in circles. Instead, try to be creative and proactive in gathering evidence to make an informed impression of what your time in law school will be like.

Before choosing a law school, an applicant might:

— Visit the school.

— Research the school’s website.

— Speak with current students and alumni.

— Visualize day-to-day life at the law school.

Visit the School

Whether you’re shopping for clothes or a car, it’s best to try something out before committing to a purchase. Considering the cost of law school, it’s unwise to choose one blindly.

It may be impractical to visit every law school you’re considering, but arranging campus visits to the law schools you’re most interested in can provide crucial information about the culture and setting.

Many schools schedule a day for admitted students to visit and attend classes, information sessions and social events. This can be a great opportunity to speak with admissions officers. Now that the shoe is on the other foot and the school is trying to win you over, you might respectfully ask tougher questions, such as about graduates’ career outcomes.

Research the School’s Website

Unsurprisingly, law school websites present a rosy picture of life at their school, with carefully curated photos of confident, engaged students. A closer look into a law school’s website can provide important context about whether a school is right for you.

Look for special programs, centers or clinics that match your interests. Such offerings not only enhance your resume in your legal job search, they allow you to get an early taste of whether a specific career path fits your interests and talents.

Browse the faculty directory and online course catalogue. Look for full-time faculty or those who have a long-standing relationship with the school who might become good mentors. You could even reach out to them, although not all professors respond to cold emails.

Also be sure to review lists of student activities and journals, which provide a good sense of the range of interests, backgrounds and viewpoints of your future colleagues.

Speak With Current Students and Alumni

For a less-filtered view of life at a specific law school, try to reach out to a current or recent student through your own social networks or an affinity group on campus. If you can’t find a connection, the admissions office can likely set you up with a student volunteer.

No two students will have the same experience at a law school and few students can reliably compare their experience to those at other schools, so don’t expect any dispositive advice. Rather, ask subjective questions about the campus culture, student activities, and unexpected surprises and disappointments. This is also a great way to learn tips to set yourself up for success in your first year.

Browsing law school internet forums can also provide anonymous advice about life at different law schools, although posts lack the full context to assess their credibility and applicability to your circumstances.

Visualize Your Day-to-Day Life at the Law School

While law students may practice anywhere, they often choose to stay in the same state as their law school after graduation. Law schools provide a foothold in a legal market through local connections as well as course content geared toward their home state.

Given the stresses of law school, make sure you’re in an environment that will allow you to thrive. Do you focus better on a quiet and close-knit campus or amidst the energy of a busy city? Many law students find lifelong friends — perhaps even love — in law school, so find a place where you feel like yourself.

Even if you cannot visit a school, visualize your life in the area. Where will you live? What will you do for fun? Will you have any friends or family nearby or will you have to start anew? Is the environment a cultural fit, or will you stand out and feel self-conscious?

Many of the reasons some law students drop out are avoidable if they put effort up front into finding schools that fit their expectations and interests. While there is no substitute for personal experience, research and forecasting can help you break through analysis paralysis.

