EXp World Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.3 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.57 billion.

