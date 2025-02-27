Embraer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Thursday reported…

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Thursday reported net income of $45.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $352.6 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.39 billion.

