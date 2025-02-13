Cooper-Standard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported net income of $40.2 million…

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported net income of $40.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northville, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.24. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $660.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $78.7 million, or $4.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

Cooper-Standard expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

