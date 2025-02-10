Axcelis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $50 million.…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $50 million.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $252.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $201 million, or $6.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Axcelis said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million.

Axcelis shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $66.90, a drop of 45% in the last 12 months.

