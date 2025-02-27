Autodesk: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $300…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $300 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.11 billion, or $5.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.14 to $2.17.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.61 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.34 to $9.67 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.9 billion to $6.97 billion.

Autodesk shares have dropped 4.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $282.35, a climb of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

