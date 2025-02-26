Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.22 billion.

The Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $14.84 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.86 billion, or $2.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $59.77 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

