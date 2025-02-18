Andersons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $45.1 million.…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $45.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114 million, or $3.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.26 billion.

Andersons shares have risen almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.77, a fall of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANDE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANDE

