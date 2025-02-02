2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

After two consecutive years of 20%-plus gains, the S&P 500 kicked off 2025 with a solid January performance. Investors are…

After two consecutive years of 20%-plus gains, the S&P 500 kicked off 2025 with a solid January performance. Investors are hoping the S&P 500 can continue to grind higher and maintain its bullish momentum.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Just one month into 2025, a handful of stocks have already generated some massive gains. Top 2025 performers include several health care stocks with unique catalysts, as well as artificial intelligence and nuclear energy stocks. Here are the 10 best-performing stocks of 2025 among companies that trade on major U.S. exchanges and have market capitalizations of at least $1 billion:

Stock Year-to-date return (through Jan. 31) 10. Inari Medical Inc. (ticker: NARI) 56.0% 9. Exodus Movement Inc. (EXOD) 62.6% 8. Grail Inc. (GRAL) 69.6% 7. Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) 69.9% 6. Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) 75.7% 5. OppFi Inc. (OPFI) 78.9% 4. H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) 81.1% 3. Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) 94.3% 2. Oklo Inc. (OKLO) 96.0% 1. FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) 220.6%

10. Inari Medical Inc. (NARI)

Inari Medical is a medical device company that develops, produces and sells devices used for the treatment of venous diseases, including its FlowTriever and ClotTriever systems. On Jan. 6, Stryker Corp. (SYK) announced a $4.9 billion buyout of Inari priced at $80 per share. The buyout price represented a roughly 60% premium to the previous week’s closing price for Inari. Stryker will be adding Inari’s leading business in the fast-growing venous thromboembolism (VTE) segment, and the company expects the deal to close in the first quarter. Inari’s stock likely has limited additional upside, but shares are up 56% year to date (this and all subsequent returns are through Jan. 31).

9. Exodus Movement Inc. (EXOD)

Exodus Movement is a self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform. Exodus’ self-custodial wallets are designed to be easy to use, putting customers in full control of their funds and allowing them to easily swap, sell and buy crypto. The company uplisted from the OTCQX to the NYSE American stock exchange in December 2024 and is off to a hot start to 2025. So far, the uplisting seems to have successfully raised Exodus’ public profile, making it one of the top-performing crypto stocks in the entire market this year. After a big January rally, Exodus shares are up 62.6% year to date.

8. Grail Inc. (GRAL)

Grail is a health care company focused on early cancer detection. In January, the company reported its multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing triggered minimal patient distress and anxiety, suggesting MCED could be a valuable method of conducting early cancer screening in patients without causing excess suffering. Early cancer screening is a massive market opportunity. Grail was spun off from parent company Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in June 2024, and the standalone stock has performed well so far. After opening its first day of trading at $18.35, Grail finished January trading above $30. Grail’s stock has gained 69.6% in 2025.

7. Tempus AI Inc. (TEM)

Tempus AI is a health care technology company focused on providing diagnostics and services, largely via artificial intelligence. In January, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi purchased 50 Tempus AI call options with a strike price of $20 that expire in January 2026. Eight days later, Tempus launched its new AI-enabled personal health concierge app, olivia. The company said the two primary goals of olivia are to centralize patients’ health data and make that data accessible and actionable using AI. Between the Pelosi investment and the new launch, Tempus had a big January. Tempus AI stock finished an eventful month up 69.9%.

6. Agilon Health Inc. (AGL)

Agilon Health is a physician management company focused on Medicare and managing the comprehensive health care needs of its members via a subscription-like, per-member, per-month model. Agilon went public back in 2021 at an initial public offering price of $23 per share. Up to 2025, the stock had been a disastrous investment. After years of steady losses, Agilon’s stock price finished 2024 under $2. Even after a big January rally on no major news from the company, Agilon’s stock price is still deeply in the red in the past year. However, it is up 75.7% so far in 2025.

5. OppFi Inc. (OPFI)

OppFi is a financial technology company that operates a platform that enables banks to help customers gain access to credit. The company went public via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger in July 2021. OppFi’s stock has caught fire in 2025, soaring to new all-time highs. The company hasn’t reported any major news so far this year, but analysts anticipate that President Donald Trump’s administration will generally be friendly to the financial sector. OppFi had clear momentum coming into 2025, reporting record net income and revenue in the third quarter. OPFI stock has gained 78.9% so far this year.

[READ: 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now]

4. H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES)

H&E Equipment is a heavy construction and industrial equipment services provider. The company’s $2.9 billion rental fleet consists of aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment and other specialty machinery. H&E investors got big news on Jan. 14 when United Rentals Inc. (URI) announced a $4.8 billion buyout of H&E valued at $92 per share. The buyout news understandably sent H&E’s stock price soaring. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter, and there is likely little upside remaining with H&E shares currently trading near $89. The stock is up 81.1% in 2025.

3. Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and MASH cirrhosis. The company’s lead clinical program is efruxifermin, a fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) hormone analog. On Jan. 27, Akero reported mid-stage clinical trial data on efruxifermin that showed a significant reversal in cirrhosis in patients with no worsening of MASH. Investors are optimistic efruxifermin could ultimately prove to be a much-needed effective treatment for cirrhosis. Akero’s stock jumped on the news, and the company took advantage by raising more than $400 million via a public offering. Akero shares are up 94.3% year to date.

2. Oklo Inc. (OKLO)

Oklo develops nuclear fission reactors and provides clean energy through the deployment of fast fission power plants. Nuclear power stocks have surged in the past year as Big Tech companies scramble to secure clean energy sources to provide the massive amounts of power required for data centers and AI technology. Oklo went public in May 2024 and is financially backed by Sam Altman, the co-founder of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Nuclear energy and AI technology have been popular themes on Wall Street, and Oklo continued its 2024 momentum in January. The stock is already up 96% year to date in the first month of the year.

1. FuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

FuboTV is a sports-focused live TV streaming service. After hitting an all-time high of $62 in 2020, persistent losses and slowing growth in recent years dampened investor enthusiasm for FuboTV’s stock, which entered 2025 trading at under $1.30. However, FuboTV investors got big news on Jan. 6 when the company announced Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is combining its Hulu + Live TV business with Fubo in a merger deal that grants FuboTV investors a 30% stake in the combined company and a $220 million cash settlement. Not surprisingly, Fubo’s stock price is already up 220.6% year to date following the merger news.

[See: Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies.]

More from U.S. News

The 7 Best Data Center Stocks, ETFs and REITs to Buy Now

Will the Stock Market Crash in 2025? 8 Risk Factors

How Will Tariffs Affect Your Investments?

2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/03/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.