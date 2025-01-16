Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 61, Patrick County 41 Appomattox 64, Buckingham County 51 Battlefield 54, Stafford 45 Brooke Point 70,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 61, Patrick County 41

Appomattox 64, Buckingham County 51

Battlefield 54, Stafford 45

Brooke Point 70, Mountain View 36

Bruton 54, Poquoson 46

Carroll County 78, Floyd County 66

Charlottesville 49, Rocktown 45

Colonial Forge 82, Unity Reed 51

East Rockingham 61, Madison County 38

Eastern View 75, Spotsylvania 30

Franklin 56, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 11

Franklin County 45, Staunton River 30

Freedom – South Riding 62, Independence 47

Glenvar 56, Radford 50

Grafton 66, York 44

Graham 69, Marion 40

Granby 48, I. C. Norcom High School 45

Heritage (Lynchburg) 49, William Fleming 47

Holston 60, Castlewood 40

Indian River 61, Ocean Lakes 34

James River 68, Powhatan 58

John Handley 98, Kettle Run 37

Lafayette 66, Tabb 59

Lake Taylor 49, Churchland 34

Liberty-Bedford 55, Altavista 53

Lloyd Bird 77, Clover Hill 47

Loudoun Valley 74, Broad Run 71

Martinsville 60, Bassett 54

Maury 85, Manor High School 72

Meridian High School 87, Trinity Christian School 33

Millbrook 78, James Wood 66

Monacan 58, Huguenot 57

Nansemond-Suffolk 72, Christchurch 37

Narrows 69, Craig County 40

New Kent 77, Warhill 70

Northside 61, Salem 50

RHSA 64, Midlothian 60

Rock Ridge 58, Dominion 49

Rustburg 66, William Campbell 43

Smithfield 68, Jamestown 35

South County 39, Fairfax 36

Southampton 69, Sussex Central 53

St Andrew’s, Md. 74, Potomac School 63

St. Michael 80, Carmel 74

Staunton 87, Fort Defiance 72

TJHS 66, Armstrong 55

Tazewell 78, Council 32

Tuscarora 76, John Champe 44

Union 82, Honaker 26

Virginia 82, John Battle 68

Windsor 44, Surry County 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Woodbridge vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

