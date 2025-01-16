Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 61, Patrick County 41
Appomattox 64, Buckingham County 51
Battlefield 54, Stafford 45
Brooke Point 70, Mountain View 36
Bruton 54, Poquoson 46
Carroll County 78, Floyd County 66
Charlottesville 49, Rocktown 45
Colonial Forge 82, Unity Reed 51
East Rockingham 61, Madison County 38
Eastern View 75, Spotsylvania 30
Franklin 56, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 11
Franklin County 45, Staunton River 30
Freedom – South Riding 62, Independence 47
Glenvar 56, Radford 50
Grafton 66, York 44
Graham 69, Marion 40
Granby 48, I. C. Norcom High School 45
Heritage (Lynchburg) 49, William Fleming 47
Holston 60, Castlewood 40
Indian River 61, Ocean Lakes 34
James River 68, Powhatan 58
John Handley 98, Kettle Run 37
Lafayette 66, Tabb 59
Lake Taylor 49, Churchland 34
Liberty-Bedford 55, Altavista 53
Lloyd Bird 77, Clover Hill 47
Loudoun Valley 74, Broad Run 71
Martinsville 60, Bassett 54
Maury 85, Manor High School 72
Meridian High School 87, Trinity Christian School 33
Millbrook 78, James Wood 66
Monacan 58, Huguenot 57
Nansemond-Suffolk 72, Christchurch 37
Narrows 69, Craig County 40
New Kent 77, Warhill 70
Northside 61, Salem 50
RHSA 64, Midlothian 60
Rock Ridge 58, Dominion 49
Rustburg 66, William Campbell 43
Smithfield 68, Jamestown 35
South County 39, Fairfax 36
Southampton 69, Sussex Central 53
St Andrew’s, Md. 74, Potomac School 63
St. Michael 80, Carmel 74
Staunton 87, Fort Defiance 72
TJHS 66, Armstrong 55
Tazewell 78, Council 32
Tuscarora 76, John Champe 44
Union 82, Honaker 26
Virginia 82, John Battle 68
Windsor 44, Surry County 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Woodbridge vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd. to Jan 15th.
