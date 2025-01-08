Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 63, John Battle 60
Colonial Heights 36, Nottoway 24
Fort Chiswell 67, Chilhowie 25
Gloucester 42, Phoebus 37
Greensville County 52, Southampton 16
Hampton Roads 62, Bruton 27
Heritage (Lynchburg) 61, Altavista 29
Liberty Christian 44, Rustburg 28
Lord Botetourt 53, Blacksburg 26
Loudoun County 42, Tuscarora 36
Patrick County 57, Radford 40
Potomac Falls 57, Park View-Sterling 10
Rye Cove 50, Twin Springs 44
Windsor 37, Franklin 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany County, N.C. vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Graham, ppd.
Buckingham County vs. Nelson County, ccd.
Castlewood vs. J.I. Burton, ppd.
Charlottesville vs. Monticello, ppd.
Christiansburg vs. Patrick Henry, ppd.
Clover Hill vs. Douglas Freeman, ppd.
Courtland vs. Louisa, ppd.
Dan River vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Fredericksburg Academy vs. Wakefield School, ccd.
Georgetown Visitation Prep, D.C. vs. St. John Paul the Great, ccd.
Hayfield vs. TJ-Alexandria, ppd.
Highland Springs vs. Hopewell, ppd.
K&Q Central vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Tunstall, ppd. to Jan 8th.
Monacan vs. Midlothian, ppd.
Mount Vernon vs. John R. Lewis, ppd.
Narrows vs. Galax, ppd.
Patrick Henry vs. Richlands, ppd.
Thomas Dale vs. Catholic, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Tazewell, ppd.
William Campbell vs. Parry McCluer High School, ppd.
William Fleming vs. E.C. Glass, ppd.
