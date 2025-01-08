Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 63, John Battle 60 Colonial Heights 36, Nottoway 24 Fort Chiswell 67, Chilhowie 25 Gloucester 42,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 63, John Battle 60

Colonial Heights 36, Nottoway 24

Fort Chiswell 67, Chilhowie 25

Gloucester 42, Phoebus 37

Greensville County 52, Southampton 16

Hampton Roads 62, Bruton 27

Heritage (Lynchburg) 61, Altavista 29

Liberty Christian 44, Rustburg 28

Lord Botetourt 53, Blacksburg 26

Loudoun County 42, Tuscarora 36

Patrick County 57, Radford 40

Potomac Falls 57, Park View-Sterling 10

Rye Cove 50, Twin Springs 44

Windsor 37, Franklin 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany County, N.C. vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Graham, ppd.

Buckingham County vs. Nelson County, ccd.

Castlewood vs. J.I. Burton, ppd.

Charlottesville vs. Monticello, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. Patrick Henry, ppd.

Clover Hill vs. Douglas Freeman, ppd.

Courtland vs. Louisa, ppd.

Dan River vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Fredericksburg Academy vs. Wakefield School, ccd.

Georgetown Visitation Prep, D.C. vs. St. John Paul the Great, ccd.

Hayfield vs. TJ-Alexandria, ppd.

Highland Springs vs. Hopewell, ppd.

K&Q Central vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Tunstall, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Monacan vs. Midlothian, ppd.

Mount Vernon vs. John R. Lewis, ppd.

Narrows vs. Galax, ppd.

Patrick Henry vs. Richlands, ppd.

Thomas Dale vs. Catholic, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. Tazewell, ppd.

William Campbell vs. Parry McCluer High School, ppd.

William Fleming vs. E.C. Glass, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.