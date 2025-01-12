Assisted Living Benefits for Veterans and Their Spouses

If you or your spouse served in the military, you may be entitled to certain benefits that could make getting…

If you or your spouse served in the military, you may be entitled to certain benefits that could make getting older a little less expensive.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers several funding programs that can help offset the costs of specific kinds of care later in life. For some people, this benefit can be a game-changer when weighing how to pay for assisted living or other long-term care options.

Here’s everything you need to know about VA benefits for assisted living, from who qualifies for these benefits to how to access them.

What Are VA Benefits for Assisted Living?

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, also called the VA, is a federal agency that provides benefits, health care and cemetery services to military veterans.

Some veterans are eligible for benefits from the VA that can be applied to assisted living.

“These benefits aren’t just numbers,” says Stacey Eisenberg, a senior care expert and owner of A Place At Home — North Austin in Round Rock, Texas. “They’re a way to honor veterans’ service to our country.”

For veterans who need assisted living, VA benefits typically cover:

— 24/7 nursing and medical care

— Physical therapy

— Help with activities of daily living, or ADLs, such as bathing, dressing, cooking and medication management

— Comfort care and pain management

— Caregiver respite

Rent, utilities, food and other cost-of-living expenses are not typically covered by these benefits, but the pension you receive from the VA can be used to cover some of them.

Take Advantage of Veterans Benefits for Assisted Living

Eisenberg notes that out of the millions eligible, only around 5% of veterans take advantage of the benefits available to them.

Getting the word out about VA benefits to retired or discharged service members is important because the aid can be significant, says Roxanne Sorensen, an aging life care specialist and owner of Elder Care Solutions of WNY, a case management consultancy in upstate New York.

This federal money helps her clients “stretch what their investments or savings can do.” It can buy them perhaps a year or two instead of having to use up all their checking, savings and annuities.

Depending on your specific service history and eligibility, there are a range of benefits that can be used to offset the costs of assisted living, including:

— Aid and Attendance and Housebound Benefits

— VA pension or survivors pension

— Veterans directed care

— Geriatric and extended care services

— State veteran homes

— Home and community-based services waivers

— VA disability compensation

— Reimbursement for nursing home care

— VA health care benefits

Aid and Attendance and Housebound benefits

The most commonly used benefit is the Aid and Attendance Pension and the Survivors Pension, says Rick Wigginton, chief sales officer with Brookdale Senior Living, a Tennessee-based senior living company with more than 640 senior living communities in 41 states across the country.

Those benefits assist not just the veteran, but also the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran with wartime service.

The Aid and Attendance benefit is an add-on to the VA pension and is designed for veterans who need assistance with daily living activities. To qualify, veterans must meet at least one of the following conditions:

— Require help with at least two ADLs, such as bathing, dressing, eating and using the bathroom

— Be bedridden

— Need a nursing home due to mental or physical incapacity

— Have a severe visual impairment

The Housebound allowance is an addition to the VA pension for veterans who are largely confined to their home because of a permanent disability. This benefit cannot be received simultaneously with the Aid and Attendance benefit.

If you qualify for the Aid & Attendance Pension, a single veteran may receive up to an additional $2,358 per month, and a married veteran with a dependent child receives up to $2,795 per month. Exactly how much is paid out is based on income, assets and need. You can use these funds for expenses such as room, board and care.

This benefit can be used for either in-home care or care at a senior care facility, such as an assisted living community or nursing home.

VA pension or survivors pension

Both veterans and their surviving spouses may be awarded a pension. Both are intended for low-income veterans, and the recipient can spend it as they see fit — for room, board and care as needed.

This pension is different from retired military personnel pay, which may require a certain length of service. Eligibility and pension amounts depend on several factors, including the type and length of service and financial need.

The VA’s Maximum Annual Pension Rate is the highest benefit amount a person can receive as a pension from the VA. In 2025, the monthly benefit is $1,413 for a veteran with no spouse or dependent child and $1,851 per month for a veteran with a spouse or dependent child. Two veterans married to each other receive up to $1,851 per month.

The surviving spouse of a pensioned veteran who has no dependent child receives $948 per month, and a surviving spouse with a dependent child receives $1,241. The surviving spouse can access these benefits as long as they don’t remarry.

Veterans directed care

This program, also known as Veterans Directed Home and Community-Based Services (VD-HCBS), provides veterans with a flexible budget to pay for services that help them live independently in their own homes or communities, potentially delaying or avoiding the need for assisted living, Eisenberg says.

Veterans can hire family members or friends or an agency as caregivers and purchase goods and services that help them remain at home. It’s designed to support veterans who need personal care services and help with ADLs. It can also help veterans who are feeling isolated and caregivers who are experiencing burnout.

This funding is not specifically intended to cover room and board, but rather to fund the work of a caregiver. The dollar amount of this benefit varies based on individual circumstances.

Geriatric and extended care services

Eisenberg notes that the VA offers a range of geriatric and extended care services:

— Home-based primary care

— Homemaker and home health aide services

— Adult day health care

— Respite care

— Hospice and palliative care

“These services can support veterans in assisted living or help them stay at home longer,” she explains.

State veterans homes

Some veterans may be able to access care directly from the VA at one of their long-term care facilities, as some VA medical facilities have units that act as long-term care facilities. Note: These are only for veterans who utilize the VA health care system.

“These homes often have more affordable rates compared to private facilities and offer specialized care for veterans,” Eisenberg says.

What’s available varies by state.

Home and community-based services waivers

In some states, veterans can access home and community-based services through Medicaid waivers that cover the costs of assisted living. These programs are state-specific and provide a wide range of services to help veterans stay in community settings. However, they do not cover the cost of room and board, and there are specific eligibility requirements.

VA disability compensation

For veterans who were injured or got sick as a result of their time in the military or had an existing condition that was exacerbated by their service, VA disability compensation may be an option. This benefit is not related to financial need but is based on disability status — the more severe the disability, the more money you can access.

For 2025, the veterans disability compensation rates range from $175.51 per month to $3,831.30 for a veteran with no dependents. Spouses and veterans with dependents may be able to access more money each month depending on the level of disability and their individual situation.

Beneficiaries can use this compensation as they see fit, including for room and board, and it can be applied to VA assisted living costs if needed.

Reimbursement for nursing home care

The VA may also reimburse contracted long-term care at skilled nursing facilities in some cases. The VA integrated health care system has more than 1,200 care locations and may pay for care at providers outside the VA system.

For reimbursement, each facility determines its own qualifications, so you’ll need to ask at the facility where you’re seeking treatment.

VA health care benefits

Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system can also receive various services, such as medical care, mental health services and social work support, that assist with aging in place or a transition to assisted living, Eisenberg points out.

How Are VA Benefits for Assisted Living Different From Medicare and Medicaid?

VA benefits are different and separate from Medicare and Medicaid, which cover a larger swath of the population.

Medicare, for instance, is a federal health insurance program primarily for adults age 65 and older. Medicaid is a combined state and federal program that provides health coverage to low-income individuals, regardless of age.

VA benefits, however, are only for eligible veterans. These benefits also aren’t tied to a specific time period, while with Medicare, payments for long-term care are time-limited and can vary based on the length of stay.

In addition, VA benefits will not pay for a veteran’s rent in an assisted living community, Wigginton says. VA benefits “may pay for some of the extra services veterans need, such as nursing assistance, help with bathing and toileting and possibly even meals,” he notes.

Likewise, Medicare does not cover the cost of assisted living communities, but it might cover some qualified medical expenses incurred by residents while they’re residing there.

Who Qualifies for VA Benefits for Assisted Living?

Not all veterans are eligible for VA benefits. To qualify for the program, you must:

— Be a veteran of war-era with a qualifying discharge status, or

— Be the surviving spouse of a war-era veteran with an honorable discharge, and

— Need medical assistance

— Need financial assistance

Eligibility for VA programs, such as Aid & Attendance or Housebound benefits, is determined on a case-by-case basis and involves a thorough review by the VA.

In most cases, veterans who’ve received a dishonorable discharge are not eligible for veterans benefits.

How to Access Your VA Benefits

To get the benefits you’ve earned, you’ll need to be proactive. Start with your local VA medical center, visit the VA’s website or call them at 877-222-8395. You must ask and apply rather than wait passively for the VA to find you.

To access these benefits, all of the following conditions must be met:

— You’re signed up for VA health care.

— The VA concludes that you need a specific service to help with ongoing treatment and personal care.

— The services or space in a care setting are available near you.

The VA may also consider these additional factors:

— Service-connected disability status

— Insurance coverage

Applying for benefits can be confusing and complicated, but these steps can help:

— Talk with your primary care doctor. Discuss your health care needs now and what’s coming in the near future. Eisenberg notes that you’ll need a primary care physician at the VA to document the type of care you need.

— Check with your local VA. Staff at your local VA can answer your questions and help guide you through the process of applying for benefits.

— Contact your state’s veterans service officers. Staffers here are usually state employees who’ve been trained to manage VA cases. They can help you understand your options for free. If you need more help, veterans’ organizations like the American Legion can also help. “They can be like your personal benefits guides, making sure you get everything you’re entitled to,” Eisenberg says.

— Contact a private advisor. There are also many private agencies nationwide that help as well. Just do your homework, and be sure you’re accessing a reputable resource — namely, a VA-accredited individual or organization. You can check the VA’s database to see if someone you’re considering working with is accredited.

— Reach out to your local Area Agency on Aging. Many communities partner with organizations that have specialized expertise in assessing eligibility and procuring benefits for veterans.

How to Apply for VA Benefits

Here’s a step-by-step guide to applying for VA benefits.

1. Gather the necessary documents

To get started applying for basic veteran’s health benefits, you’ll need several documents:

— Your most recent tax return

— Account numbers for your current health insurance provider

— Social Security numbers for yourself and your spouse

— An application for health benefits from the VA, called VA Form 10-10EZ

— Your discharge or separation papers (DD Form 214). You can request a copy from the National Archives if you don’t have one.

— A copy of your marriage certificate if you’re married

— A copy of a death certificate if you’re the surviving spouse who’s applying for benefits

— A current Social Security award letter. This is the letter issued annually that states what your monthly Social Security benefits will be the following year.

— Financial information, including bank statements and statements about any stocks, bonds or annuities you may own

— A doctor’s letter that lists your current diagnosis, prognosis and details about your ability to care for yourself

— A letter from your nursing home, if you already live in one, stating that you’re a resident

— A list of medications, recent medical bills and insurance statements detailing your recent medical expenditures

— A list of all doctors and health care institutions you’ve visited within the last year (use the VA Medical Expense Report to build this list)

— Documentation showing you’re a legal guardian applying on behalf of your ward, if applicable

— Your employment history, if you’re not yet 65

2. Fill out the forms

You’ll need to start with VA Form 10-10EZ to kick off your benefits application, Eisenberg says.

“But please don’t go it alone,” she adds. “Veterans service officers can guide you through the process. There are veterans service offices in every county in this country.”

You’ll also need to fill out VA Form 21-527EZ for veterans and 21P-534EZ for surviving spouses and unmarried dependent children of veterans.

3. Submit the application

The VA will review the information you’ve provided and determine whether you’re eligible for benefits and, if so, what amount. They may also ask for more information.

Applying for VA benefits can be complicated and takes time. An advisor with expertise in VA benefits can streamline and demystify the process.

Leverage Veterans Benefits Alongside Other Resources

Making a realistic assessment of your financial resources is important to ensuring you can access high-quality care for as long as possible, Wigginton says. Veterans benefits can help, but you likely have other resources too, including pensions, annuities and other assets.

Talking with a financial advisor or attorney can help you figure out how you’ll pay for care. Starting this process early is far preferable to jumping into a panicked decision late in the game.

“The challenges of aging are often compounded by waiting too long to consider your options,” Wigginton says. “Start talking about senior living options way before you have to make a decision.”

Update 01/13/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.