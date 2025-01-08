Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Greenbrier Christian 34 Deep Creek 70, King’s Fork High School 44 First Colonial…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Greenbrier Christian 34

Deep Creek 70, King’s Fork High School 44

First Colonial 39, Bayside 35

Grassfield 59, Churchland 4

Green Run 59, Landstown 57

Hampton Christian 53, Denbigh Baptist 29

Hickory 43, Frank Cox 31

Kellam 51, Salem-Va. Beach 43

Ocean Lakes 53, Kempsville 38

Princess Anne 80, Tallwood 12

StoneBridge School 41, Portsmouth Christian 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Bath County vs. Craig County, ppd.

Battlefield vs. Freedom – South Riding, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Belfry, Ky. vs. Mountain Mission, ccd.

Blacksburg vs. Giles, ppd.

Broadwater Academy vs. Arcadia, ppd.

C.D. Hylton vs. Woodbridge, ppd.

Caroline vs. Spotsylvania, ppd.

Chincoteague vs. Salisbury Christian School, Md., ppd. to Jan 16th.

Courtland vs. Culpeper, ppd.

Cumberland vs. Buckingham County, ppd.

Deep Run vs. John Marshall, ppd.

Dominion vs. Martinsburg, W.Va., ccd.

Douglas Freeman vs. Hermitage, ppd.

Essex vs. Rappahannock, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. George Wythe, ppd.

Freedom – Woodbridge vs. Colgan, ppd.

Fuqua School vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Goochland vs. Orange County, ppd.

Grundy vs. Honaker, ppd. to Feb 13th.

Hampton vs. Menchville, ppd.

Heritage (Lynchburg) vs. Amherst County, ppd.

Holston vs. Tazewell, ppd.

J.R. Tucker vs. Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government, ppd.

James Monroe vs. Chancellor, ppd.

James Wood vs. John Handley, ppd.

Lafayette vs. Grafton, ppd.

Lancaster vs. Northumberland, ppd.

Lebanon vs. Chilhowie, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Lloyd Bird vs. Huguenot, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Tunstall, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Mathews vs. Carver, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Mechanicsville High School vs. Henrico, ppd.

Meridian High School vs. Manassas Park, ppd.

New Kent vs. Jamestown, ppd.

Norfolk Academy vs. Northampton, ppd.

North Cross vs. New Covenant, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Phelps, Ky. vs. Hurley, ppd.

Riverheads vs. Stuarts Draft, ppd.

Rocktown vs. Rockbridge County, ppd.

Spotswood vs. Harrisonburg, ppd.

St. John Paul the Great vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Staunton vs. Fort Defiance, ppd.

Varina vs. TJHS, ppd.

Veritas Classic Christian School vs. St. Margaret’s, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Virginia Academy vs. Steward School, ppd. to Jan 13th.

William Monroe vs. Broadway, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.