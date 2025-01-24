Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckingham County 38, Nelson County 10
Carlisle 61, Va. Episcopal 50
Chancellor 54, Massaponax 30
Colonial Forge 59, Brooke Point 18
Colonial Heights 31, Meadowbrook 29
Cosby 65, Powhatan 33
Dominion 51, John Champe 31
Douglas Freeman 59, Hermitage 29
Essex 46, Rappahannock 22
Faith Christian-Roanoke 34, Christian Heritage Academy 20
Flint Hill 43, Madeira School 18
Freedom – South Riding 44, Osbourn 11
Gainesville 66, North Stafford 20
Galax 72, Radford 51
George Wythe 61, Giles 21
Grace Christian 39, Mt Carmel 19
Hampton Roads 59, Steward School 54
Heritage 62, Broad Run 43
Highland-Warrenton 54, Evergreen Christian 39
Honaker 33, Eastside 30
James Monroe 76, Culpeper 70
John Battle 56, Graham 53
King Abdullah 71, Trinity at Meadowview 47
Liberty-Bealeton 39, Fauquier 31
Lightridge 57, Briar Woods 40
Lloyd Bird 55, Midlothian 36
Lord Botetourt 44, Patrick Henry 31
Loudoun County 42, Rock Ridge 38
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 47, Goochland 6
Magna Vista 55, Chatham 35
Manchester 81, James River 25
Matoaca 63, Dinwiddie 32
Monacan 68, Clover Hill 36
Narrows 62, Summit Christian Academy 56
North Cross 58, New Covenant 48
Nottoway 37, King William 32
Parry McCluer High School 48, William Campbell 30
Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 59
Pulaski County 53, William Byrd 48
Richlands 51, Patrick Henry 48
Ridgeview 57, Gate City 49
Rural Retreat 37, Auburn 25
Seton School 57, Trinity Christian School 31
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 54, Timberlake Christian 20
Stafford 53, Riverbend 49
Staunton 51, Rockbridge County 46
Stuarts Draft 57, Riverheads 39
Virginia 49, Lebanon 39
Wakefield School 49, Foxcroft 19
Walkersville, Md. 34, Loudoun Valley 32
Westmoreland County 41, Colonial Beach 39
Woodgrove 65, Tuscarora 41
