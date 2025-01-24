Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Buckingham County 38, Nelson County 10 Carlisle 61, Va. Episcopal 50 Chancellor 54, Massaponax 30 Colonial Forge…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckingham County 38, Nelson County 10

Carlisle 61, Va. Episcopal 50

Chancellor 54, Massaponax 30

Colonial Forge 59, Brooke Point 18

Colonial Heights 31, Meadowbrook 29

Cosby 65, Powhatan 33

Dominion 51, John Champe 31

Douglas Freeman 59, Hermitage 29

Essex 46, Rappahannock 22

Faith Christian-Roanoke 34, Christian Heritage Academy 20

Flint Hill 43, Madeira School 18

Freedom – South Riding 44, Osbourn 11

Gainesville 66, North Stafford 20

Galax 72, Radford 51

George Wythe 61, Giles 21

Grace Christian 39, Mt Carmel 19

Hampton Roads 59, Steward School 54

Heritage 62, Broad Run 43

Highland-Warrenton 54, Evergreen Christian 39

Honaker 33, Eastside 30

James Monroe 76, Culpeper 70

John Battle 56, Graham 53

King Abdullah 71, Trinity at Meadowview 47

Liberty-Bealeton 39, Fauquier 31

Lightridge 57, Briar Woods 40

Lloyd Bird 55, Midlothian 36

Lord Botetourt 44, Patrick Henry 31

Loudoun County 42, Rock Ridge 38

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 47, Goochland 6

Magna Vista 55, Chatham 35

Manchester 81, James River 25

Matoaca 63, Dinwiddie 32

Monacan 68, Clover Hill 36

Narrows 62, Summit Christian Academy 56

Narrows 62, Summit Christian, W.Va. 56

North Cross 58, New Covenant 48

Nottoway 37, King William 32

Parry McCluer High School 48, William Campbell 30

Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 59

Pulaski County 53, William Byrd 48

Richlands 51, Patrick Henry 48

Ridgeview 57, Gate City 49

Rural Retreat 37, Auburn 25

Seton School 57, Trinity Christian School 31

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 54, Timberlake Christian 20

Stafford 53, Riverbend 49

Staunton 51, Rockbridge County 46

Stuarts Draft 57, Riverheads 39

Virginia 49, Lebanon 39

Wakefield School 49, Foxcroft 19

Walkersville, Md. 34, Loudoun Valley 32

Westmoreland County 41, Colonial Beach 39

Woodgrove 65, Tuscarora 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.