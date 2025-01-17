Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron-Fairgrove 39, Owendale-Gagetown 37
Algonac 45, Almont 40
All Saints (MI) 58, Caseville 22
Auburn Hills Christian 52, Rochester Adams 46
Bad Axe 44, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 39
Bay City Central 62, Mount Pleasant 23
Beal City 43, Houghton Lake 26
Brooklyn Columbia Central 44, Hanover-Horton 26
Brown City 58, Marlette 25
Buckley 60, Suttons Bay 8
Burton Genesee Christian 55, Lake Fenton 16
Cadillac 63, Gaylord 57
Cass City 61, Caro 24
Cedarville 46, Brimley 38
Centreville 43, Cassopolis 35
Cheboygan 44, Charlevoix 26
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 56, Gabriel Richard Catholic 6
Clawson 53, Warren Woods Tower 41
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 50, Marysville 35
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 70, Hannahville Indian 18
Dearborn Advanced Tech 53, Canton Prep 24
Dearborn Ford 50, Detroit UPSM 34
Deckerville 60, Dryden 33
Detroit CMA 38, Detroit Denby 23
Detroit Cass Tech 73, Detroit Southeastern 13
Detroit King 11, Detroit Pershing 11
Detroit Osborn 59, Detroit East English 37
Detroit Renaissance 42, Detroit Mumford 24
Eben Junction Superior Central 37, Stephenson 36
Edison 58, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 28
Elk Rapids 52, Boyne City 50
Evart 77, Muskegon Heights 1
Ewen – Trout Creek 53, Painesdale Jeffers 25
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 47, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 20
Ferndale University 43, Detroit Leadership 26
Flat Rock 51, Riverview 41
Fowler 73, Dansville 20
Fraser 55, Sterling Heights Stevenson 42
Fruitport Calvary Christian 43, Baldwin 41
Gibraltar Carlson 57, Trenton 37
Grass Lake 49, Leslie 39
Grayling 47, Kalkaska 41
Hart 64, Holton 31
Hartford 35, Bloomingdale 21
Houghton 64, West Iron County 39
Jonesville 45, Homer 34
Kinde-North Huron 34, Mayville 20
Kingston 62, Peck 24
Lake Leelanau St Mary 61, Mesick 23
Lansing Christian 41, Perry 11
Leland 45, Maple City Glen Lake 40
Liggett 52, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 29
Manton 54, Traverse City St Francis 14
Mason County Eastern 48, Cadillac Heritage Christian 26
Mattawan 44, Portage Northern 25
McBain 64, Leroy Pine River 31
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 72, Alba 13
Memphis 33, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 25
Merritt 41, MMSA 12
Michigan Center 45, East Jackson 41
Midland Bullock Creek 43, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 10
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 47, Newport Jefferson 25
Morenci 49, Erie-Mason 21
Novi Christian 46, Bloomfield Christian 23
Onekama 34, Brethren 30
Ontonagon 47, Chassell 17
Otisville LakeVille 53, Midland Calvary 26
Petoskey 45, Traverse City West 29
Pewamo-Westphalia 58, Laingsburg 34
Pontiac 42, Waterford Oakside 6
Port Huron 36, Macomb Dakota 31
Portland St Patrick 37, Bath 28
Reese 34, Millington 31
Richland Gull Lake 41, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 29
Roscommon 54, Lake City 18
Roseville 61, Marine City 36
Sandusky 43, Ubly 21
Sanford-Meridian 68, Beaverton 41
Saranac 38, Potterville 26
Sault Ste Marie 39, Marquette 24
Shelby 49, Muskegon Catholic 23
Shepherd 55, Standish-Sterling Central 41
Southgate Anderson 26, Lincoln Park 25
St Clair 40, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 19
St. Clair Shores South Lake 59, Port Huron Northern 45
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 31, St. Joseph OLL 20
St. Louis (MI) 52, Pinconning 31
Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Portage Central 17
Summerfield 50, Lenawee Christian 37
Traverse City Central 69, Alpena 45
Unionville-Sebewaing 57, Vassar 27
Utica Eisenhower 62, Grosse Pointe North 48
Utica Ford II 50, Grosse Pointe South 43
Warren Cousino 38, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 27
Waterford Our Lady 56, Frankel 33
Wayland Union 49, Grand Rapids Northview 39
White Pigeon 61, Bangor 28
Whiteford 49, Sand Creek 27
Whitehall 55, Muskegon Orchard View 21
Whittemore-Prescott 47, Mackinaw City 44
Williamston 39, Fowlerville 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Eastpointe East Detroit, ccd.
Detroit Cesar Chavez vs. Hope Of Detroit, ccd.
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Libertas, ccd.
Landmark Academy vs. Kimball New Life Christian, ccd.
Sault Ste Marie vs. Marquette, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Traverse City Christian vs. Harbor Light Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
