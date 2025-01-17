Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Akron-Fairgrove 39, Owendale-Gagetown 37 Algonac 45, Almont 40 All Saints (MI) 58, Caseville 22 Auburn Hills Christian…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron-Fairgrove 39, Owendale-Gagetown 37

Algonac 45, Almont 40

All Saints (MI) 58, Caseville 22

Auburn Hills Christian 52, Rochester Adams 46

Bad Axe 44, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 39

Bay City Central 62, Mount Pleasant 23

Beal City 43, Houghton Lake 26

Brooklyn Columbia Central 44, Hanover-Horton 26

Brown City 58, Marlette 25

Buckley 60, Suttons Bay 8

Burton Genesee Christian 55, Lake Fenton 16

Cadillac 63, Gaylord 57

Cass City 61, Caro 24

Cedarville 46, Brimley 38

Centreville 43, Cassopolis 35

Cheboygan 44, Charlevoix 26

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 56, Gabriel Richard Catholic 6

Clawson 53, Warren Woods Tower 41

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 50, Marysville 35

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 70, Hannahville Indian 18

Dearborn Advanced Tech 53, Canton Prep 24

Dearborn Ford 50, Detroit UPSM 34

Deckerville 60, Dryden 33

Detroit CMA 38, Detroit Denby 23

Detroit Cass Tech 73, Detroit Southeastern 13

Detroit King 11, Detroit Pershing 11

Detroit Osborn 59, Detroit East English 37

Detroit Renaissance 42, Detroit Mumford 24

Eben Junction Superior Central 37, Stephenson 36

Edison 58, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 28

Elk Rapids 52, Boyne City 50

Evart 77, Muskegon Heights 1

Ewen – Trout Creek 53, Painesdale Jeffers 25

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 47, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 20

Ferndale University 43, Detroit Leadership 26

Flat Rock 51, Riverview 41

Fowler 73, Dansville 20

Fraser 55, Sterling Heights Stevenson 42

Fruitport Calvary Christian 43, Baldwin 41

Gibraltar Carlson 57, Trenton 37

Grass Lake 49, Leslie 39

Grayling 47, Kalkaska 41

Hart 64, Holton 31

Hartford 35, Bloomingdale 21

Houghton 64, West Iron County 39

Jonesville 45, Homer 34

Kinde-North Huron 34, Mayville 20

Kingston 62, Peck 24

Lake Leelanau St Mary 61, Mesick 23

Lansing Christian 41, Perry 11

Leland 45, Maple City Glen Lake 40

Liggett 52, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 29

Manton 54, Traverse City St Francis 14

Mason County Eastern 48, Cadillac Heritage Christian 26

Mattawan 44, Portage Northern 25

McBain 64, Leroy Pine River 31

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 72, Alba 13

Memphis 33, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 25

Merritt 41, MMSA 12

Michigan Center 45, East Jackson 41

Midland Bullock Creek 43, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 10

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 47, Newport Jefferson 25

Morenci 49, Erie-Mason 21

Novi Christian 46, Bloomfield Christian 23

Onekama 34, Brethren 30

Ontonagon 47, Chassell 17

Otisville LakeVille 53, Midland Calvary 26

Petoskey 45, Traverse City West 29

Pewamo-Westphalia 58, Laingsburg 34

Pontiac 42, Waterford Oakside 6

Port Huron 36, Macomb Dakota 31

Portland St Patrick 37, Bath 28

Reese 34, Millington 31

Richland Gull Lake 41, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 29

Roscommon 54, Lake City 18

Roseville 61, Marine City 36

Sandusky 43, Ubly 21

Sanford-Meridian 68, Beaverton 41

Saranac 38, Potterville 26

Sault Ste Marie 39, Marquette 24

Shelby 49, Muskegon Catholic 23

Shepherd 55, Standish-Sterling Central 41

Southgate Anderson 26, Lincoln Park 25

St Clair 40, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 19

St. Clair Shores South Lake 59, Port Huron Northern 45

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 31, St. Joseph OLL 20

St. Louis (MI) 52, Pinconning 31

Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Portage Central 17

Summerfield 50, Lenawee Christian 37

Traverse City Central 69, Alpena 45

Unionville-Sebewaing 57, Vassar 27

Utica Eisenhower 62, Grosse Pointe North 48

Utica Ford II 50, Grosse Pointe South 43

Warren Cousino 38, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 27

Waterford Our Lady 56, Frankel 33

Wayland Union 49, Grand Rapids Northview 39

White Pigeon 61, Bangor 28

Whiteford 49, Sand Creek 27

Whitehall 55, Muskegon Orchard View 21

Whittemore-Prescott 47, Mackinaw City 44

Williamston 39, Fowlerville 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Eastpointe East Detroit, ccd.

Detroit Cesar Chavez vs. Hope Of Detroit, ccd.

Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Libertas, ccd.

Landmark Academy vs. Kimball New Life Christian, ccd.

Sault Ste Marie vs. Marquette, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Traverse City Christian vs. Harbor Light Christian, ccd.

