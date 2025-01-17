Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 73, South County 68
Blacksburg 47, Christiansburg 36
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 69, Fredericksburg Homeschool 58
Blue Ridge School 59, New Covenant 45
Broadwater Academy 52, Greenbrier Christian 46
C. G. Woodson 47, Fairfax 35
Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Norfolk Collegiate 56
Carter G. Woodson, N.C. 47, Fairfax 35
Central of Lunenburg 69, Amelia County 63
Christ Chapel Academy 55, Veritas Classic Christian School 39
Colonial Forge 69, Riverbend 62
Culpeper 69, Brentsville 43
Denbigh 59, Phoebus 44
Eastern Montgomery 64, Grayson County 37
Evergreen Christian 64, New Hope Academy, Md. 57
Fairfax Christian 72, Virginia Academy 68
Fluvanna 60, Waynesboro 52
GW-Danville 55, Magna Vista 45
Gonzaga College, D.C. 74, Bishop Ireton 49
Grace Christian 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 59
Hampton Christian 82, StoneBridge School 43
Hayfield 62, Annandale 38
Heritage 69, Menchville 60
Independence 72, Lightridge 64
James Robinson 63, West Springfield 57
Kecoughtan 68, Gloucester 44
Liberty Christian 81, Liberty-Bedford 66
Loudoun County 81, Park View-Sterling 44
Louisa 61, Chancellor 58
Maret, D.C. 44, Potomac School 41
Mathews 63, Charles City County High School 55
Middlesex 63, King William 41
Narrows 71, Giles 36
North Carolina School for the Deaf, N.C. 52, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind 33
Oakton 49, Chantilly 45
Orange County 63, Goochland 23
Parry McCluer High School 67, Craig County 41
Patriot 60, Forest Park 50
Paul VI Catholic High School 81, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 55
Potomac 57, Colgan 35
Prince Edward County 55, Fork Union Prep 51
Prince George 76, Carver 38
Rappahannock County 60, Clarke County 49
Riverheads 83, Bath County 42
Riverside 75, Potomac Falls 73
Strasburg 60, Page County 43
Summit Christian Academy 63, Denbigh Baptist 60
West Potomac 49, Lake Braddock 35
Westfield 54, James Madison 45
Woodside 51, Hampton 47
Yorktown 51, Herndon 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fauquier vs. Spotsylvania, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
