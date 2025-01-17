Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 73, South County 68 Blacksburg 47, Christiansburg 36 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 69, Fredericksburg Homeschool 58 Blue…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 73, South County 68

Blacksburg 47, Christiansburg 36

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 69, Fredericksburg Homeschool 58

Blue Ridge School 59, New Covenant 45

Broadwater Academy 52, Greenbrier Christian 46

C. G. Woodson 47, Fairfax 35

Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Norfolk Collegiate 56

Carter G. Woodson, N.C. 47, Fairfax 35

Central of Lunenburg 69, Amelia County 63

Christ Chapel Academy 55, Veritas Classic Christian School 39

Colonial Forge 69, Riverbend 62

Culpeper 69, Brentsville 43

Denbigh 59, Phoebus 44

Eastern Montgomery 64, Grayson County 37

Evergreen Christian 64, New Hope Academy, Md. 57

Fairfax Christian 72, Virginia Academy 68

Fluvanna 60, Waynesboro 52

GW-Danville 55, Magna Vista 45

Gonzaga College, D.C. 74, Bishop Ireton 49

Grace Christian 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 59

Hampton Christian 82, StoneBridge School 43

Hayfield 62, Annandale 38

Heritage 69, Menchville 60

Independence 72, Lightridge 64

James Robinson 63, West Springfield 57

Kecoughtan 68, Gloucester 44

Liberty Christian 81, Liberty-Bedford 66

Loudoun County 81, Park View-Sterling 44

Louisa 61, Chancellor 58

Maret, D.C. 44, Potomac School 41

Mathews 63, Charles City County High School 55

Middlesex 63, King William 41

Narrows 71, Giles 36

North Carolina School for the Deaf, N.C. 52, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind 33

Oakton 49, Chantilly 45

Orange County 63, Goochland 23

Parry McCluer High School 67, Craig County 41

Patriot 60, Forest Park 50

Paul VI Catholic High School 81, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 55

Potomac 57, Colgan 35

Prince Edward County 55, Fork Union Prep 51

Prince George 76, Carver 38

Rappahannock County 60, Clarke County 49

Riverheads 83, Bath County 42

Riverside 75, Potomac Falls 73

Strasburg 60, Page County 43

Summit Christian Academy 63, Denbigh Baptist 60

West Potomac 49, Lake Braddock 35

Westfield 54, James Madison 45

Woodside 51, Hampton 47

Yorktown 51, Herndon 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fauquier vs. Spotsylvania, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.