The Best Free Interior Design Apps of 2025

Sprucing up your home, or even building a new addition, is best done with some planning. Fortunately, plenty of interior design apps are available for Android and Apple smartphone or tablet users to help with the design, planning, professional consultation and even buying stages of freshening up a space — whether that means a full room renovation or a simple paint color change.

Read on for the seven best free interior design apps for consumers in 2025.

— Best for connecting with design professionals: Houzz

— Best for creating floor plans: Keyplan 3D

— Best marketplace: Wayfair

— Best for choosing paint colors: Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio

— Best for finding a contractor: Angi: Find Local Home Services

— Best for trying out room design: DecorMatters

— Best for designing for fun: Design Home

Best for Connecting With Design Professionals: Houzz

Houzz has a strong reputation for helping people plan and prepare for home remodeling and design, as well as providing access to a network of professionals and a marketplace for home decor products.

“Houzz is the leading platform for home, building, remodeling and design,” says Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing and community at Houzz. “It covers the whole scope of home construction and renovation, and our goal really is to make the process of home renovation and design the best experience possible, both for homeowners and professionals.”

Find ideas and inspiration, use 3D room staging and store your ideas in Houzz “ideabooks.” The platform has over 25 million photos of professionally designed home interiors and exteriors, which Hausman says are the portfolio images of the designers, architects and contractors who use Houzz as well.

“You can save those images to ideabooks, collaborate with them and contact the professionals in the work that you like,” Hausman adds. “On the finding professionals front, that’s a big focus for us. We have more than three million professionals in our directory, and our goal was really to always provide a 360-degree view of these professionals.”

Many designers have been using the Houzz platform for over a decade. Brigid Wethington, principal designer at B. Chic Interiors in Columbia, Maryland, has been using the platform since 2013 and uses the platform to showcase her portfolio, service offerings and much more.

“I use my phone to scan spaces, and that populates right into the design program, the 3D floor planner. From there, once I have a space scanned, I provide 3D layouts and 2D layouts,” Wethington says. “After that, I’m moving into selection, mood boards and collaborating with the client on exactly what we’re purchasing, whether it be a chair or a light fixture.”

Houzz’s home design app is available on Google Play and the App Store. It also has a paid version called Houzz Pro, which is an all-in-one business management platform for professionals.

Best for Creating Floor Plans: Keyplan 3D

There are many floor plan creator apps available to smartphone and tablet users, but many have gone behind a paywall that could make drawing a floor plan the old-fashioned way — with a paper and pencil — more appealing. Keyplan 3D offers a free alternative for your phone or tablet that makes it easy to measure out the boundaries of a room, insert furniture to see how it fits and then see the completed plan in 3D format.

There are still in-app purchases if you’re looking for a more extensive floor plan experience, particularly if you’re making more in-depth home plans or working professionally, but the free from-scratch floor plan option allows you to plan out any kind of room with furniture, appliances, fixtures and more.

“Keyplan 3D is for those moments when you want less talk, more action. It’s quick, intuitive and doesn’t bog you down with fluff,” says Ashlie Adam, principal designer at Park Luxury Design in Lafayette, Colorado. “The ability to toggle between 2D and 3D lets you shape ideas without losing momentum.”

Keyplan 3D is only available for iPhone and iPad users. The free version is called Keypad 3D Lite, while the paid version costs $5.99 and comes with additional items.

Best Marketplace: Wayfair

Wayfair has millions of products in its marketplace, and its app allows you to benefit by planning what will fit best in your home while also shopping for it. The app makes “Just for You” recommendations and allows you to see them in a space with the “View in Room” feature before purchasing. You can also get real-time tracking and delivery notifications directly through the app. If you’re just browsing, you can use “Lists” to save, organize and save your favorites.

“Wayfair isn’t where you go to find heirlooms or pieces with soul. But it has its moments,” Adam says. “Their room visualization tool? Surprisingly sharp. Use it wisely and you’ll save yourself a headache.”

The Wayfair app is available for iPhone, iPad and Google Play.

Best for Choosing Paint Colors: Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio

If you’re painting with Benjamin Moore paint, the Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio app allows you to browse through the brand’s collection using a virtual fan deck, and photo and video visualizers let you “try on” colors. “For the perfectionists. It’s where precision meets palette,” Adam says.

You can even take it a step further by purchasing either the Benjamin Moore ColorReader ($99) or ColorReader Pro ($249) device by Datacolor. These devices allow you to match colors in real life to colors in the Benjamin Moore library.

Color Portfolio is available on iPhone, iPad and Google Play.

Best for Finding a Contractor: Angi: Find Local Home Services

Whether you’re planning a kitchen renovation or simply need a drain clog fixed, Angi offers the same in-depth analysis of project scope and cost on its app. This app serves as the streamlined mobile option for those who have used either HomeAdvisor or Angie’s List in the past, as they’re now both under the Angi brand. You can store plans and contractor information for your project in the app, and also be put in touch with local contractors. Compare reviews, ratings and quotes before making a decision, and receive upfront pricing on projects.

“Angi isn’t glamorous, but neither is waiting weeks for a reliable contractor to show up,” Adam says. “This app connects you with the people who turn your plans into something tangible. A great design isn’t worth much if it’s trapped in your head — or on a screen.”

The Angi app is available for iPad, iPhone and Apple TV. It’s also available for Android.

Best for Trying Out Room Design: DecorMatters

This app aims to help you exercise your interior design muscles with AI interior design and home decorating. When you want to design a space, you have the option to take on a guided challenge, which gives you the opportunity to earn coins and badges in the app like a game, start with a template for a virtual space or even use your camera to capture the room you’re in and try out furniture with augmented reality.

The app does have a monthly subscription if you want to take photos of your own space to design or use the AR in your real room, but the templates often offer enough variety to get a feel for the real-life space you have in mind. Still, you may find the furniture and decor selection limited if you’re not subscribing or working to earn coins.

“Augmented reality and AI might sound cold, but in the right hands, they become storytelling tools,” Adam says. “You can stand with your client in an empty room, hold up your phone and say, ‘This. This is what I see.’ The app takes it from there, layering furniture and textures into a vision your client can step into.”

DecorMatters is available for iPhone, iPad and Google Play.

Best for Designing for Fun: Design Home

There are times for serious planning for a new room design or renovation, and there are times you just want to pretend you’re an interior designer. In the Design Home app, users can tackle design challenges like designing an inspiring living room for a getaway home in Vancouver, Canada, for an aspiring writer.

All items you put to use are real, with brand and pricing information available. To complete a challenge, the app gives you a fake budget to spend on decor, and you can earn play money for completing a challenge. However, users warn against using real money to expand your budget in challenges — the app notes that you can turn off in-app purchasing in the settings.

You can get the Design Home app for iPhone, iPad and Android. It’s also available for Amazon Fire tablets.

