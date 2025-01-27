The 9 Most Epic Northern Lights Cruises

The aurora borealis (also known as the northern lights) is a mesmerizing natural phenomenon that occurs in the northernmost destinations…

The aurora borealis (also known as the northern lights) is a mesmerizing natural phenomenon that occurs in the northernmost destinations in the world, such as Alaska, Norway, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, Canada and Greenland — especially in places above the Arctic Circle. The solar activity, with its luminous colors, reached historic activity in 2024, as the sun entered its maximum phase in the 11-year solar cycle. In May 2024, we had the strongest geomagnetic storm in two decades as charged particles catapulted toward Earth, and people as far south as Florida and Texas could see the spectacular light show — something that rarely happens.

This past year offered one of the most awe-inspiring displays of the northern lights in the past 500 years. Will it happen again in 2025? Experts advise that the solar maximum period could continue well into the new year, making 2025 one of the best times to set sail on an aurora borealis cruise. But with predictions for higher-than-normal solar activity, some sailings are already sold out — so you may need to consider booking your aurora-chasing adventure for 2026.

U.S. News has compiled a list of nine of the most epic northern lights cruises scheduled for 2025, 2026 and even into 2027. If you’ve seen the aurora, you’ll understand why watching the northern lights dance across the nighttime sky would be even more magical at sea.

Viking: In Search of the Northern Lights

[IMAGE]

Departure dates: January to March 2026 Embarks from:London (Tilbury) or Bergen, Norway Starting price: $4,799 per person (double occupancy); mostly all-inclusive

This 13-day northern lights itinerary with Viking includes three countries, sailing from the U.K. to the Netherlands and Norway (or the reverse itinerary). Guests will follow in the footsteps of Viking sailors traversing the North Sea and the Norwegian Inside Passage, then spend days in the charming Norwegian towns of Narvik, Tromsø, Alta and Bergen.

Known as the “City of Northern Lights,” Alta sits at the top of Norway and is one of the northernmost cities in the world — and one of the best places to see the light show, especially between October and late March. The period of polar nights, when you’ll experience 24 hours of darkness, extends from Nov. 25 to Jan. 17 in Alta.

With two days in Alta, you’ll have plenty of time for dog-sledding and Nordic skiing across the frosty Arctic landscapes. You can also chase the aurora by snowmobile or visit an Indigenous Sami village for a traditional lunch and a ride on a reindeer-pulled sled. Tromsø offers more chances to see the aurora with a nighttime cruise and dinner amid the fjords or a guided wilderness visit to a Sami camp in the Tamok Valley. For a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, spend an evening under the dancing kaleidoscope of colors while Arctic glamping in an aurora dome.

Hurtigruten: The North Cape Line — Alta – Northern Lights in the Arctic

[IMAGE]

Departure dates: September 2025 to April 2026; September 2026 to January 2027 Embarks from:Oslo, Norway (round-trip) Starting price: $3,200 per person (double occupancy); mostly all-inclusive

Hurtigruten offers several northern lights itineraries — and the line promises that you’ll receive a complimentary six- or seven-day Coastal Express voyage if you don’t see the aurora during a cruise of 11 days or longer. Hurtigruten’s signature 15-day round-trip North Cape Line itinerary is available on 29 departures between 2025 and 2027 aboard its flagship vessel, MS Trollfjord.

The voyage sails round-trip from Oslo, with 13 stops in Nordic cities and charming fjord villages from Norway’s southern coast to the town considered the gateway to the Arctic: Tromsø. Afterward, you’ll visit one of the northernmost points in Europe — and the world — at the North Cape (Nordkapp) in Honningsvåg, before sailing southbound toward Oslo.

One highlight during the voyage is a midnight expedition to the North Cape. The ultimate aurora-chasing adventure includes a three-course locally sourced Arctic dinner before guests head out by snowmobile for a rugged ride across the frozen tundra and an overnight at the North Cape. After witnessing the lights at one of the highest points in the world, you’ll celebrate with sparkling wine, warm up with a steaming bowl of soup, and have a chance to see the snow-covered landscape in the daylight as you journey back to the ship.

Quark Expeditions: Adventures in Northeast Greenland — Glaciers, Fjords and the Northern Lights

[IMAGE]

Departure dates: August to September 2025; Sept. 10, 2026 Embarks from:Reykjavík, Iceland (round-trip) Starting price: $8,717 per person (double occupancy); all-inclusive

This 11-day round-trip expedition from Reykjavík features visits to some of the last pristine wilderness areas on the planet along northeast Greenland’s coast. Guests on this bucket list adventure will see massive icebergs and the largest fjord system in the world; spot Arctic wildlife such as polar bears, seals and muskoxen; cross the Arctic Circle twice; and visit the most remote town in Greenland at the Inuit community of Ittoqqortoormiit. The small town also sits just south of the world’s largest national park, Northeast Greenland National Park.

During the journey, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to view the northern lights in this isolated region in Greenland above the Arctic Circle, when you’re not exploring the surreal icy landscapes by Zodiac, sea kayaking, hiking ashore or even taking the polar plunge. Quark offers this expedition four times in 2025 on its polar class vessel Ocean Explorer and one time in 2026 aboard Ultramarine (also a polar class ship). If you’d like more time to chase the aurora, the line has an extended 14-day Under the Northern Lights expedition round-trip from Reykjavík that explores Greenland in September 2026.

Aurora Expeditions: Traversing the Northwest Passage

[IMAGE]

Departure dates: Aug. 27, 2025; Aug. 20, 2026 Embarks from:Toronto, then by charter flight to Nuuk, Greenland Starting price: $38,636 per person (double occupancy); mostly all-inclusive

For a truly epic northern lights adventure, Aurora Expeditions’ 29-day polar voyage is inspired by Roald Amundsen’s historic effort to sail the entire length of the Northwest Passage from 1903 to 1906. The journey begins in Toronto, where you’ll take a charter flight to Nuuk, Greenland, to board Aurora’s polar class vessel Sylvia Earle.

The immersive expedition involves exploring historical and UNESCO World Heritage sites; visiting the world’s largest uninhabited island, Devon Island; meeting Inuit locals; looking for wildlife; and sailing the ice-choked waterways of Arctic Canada and the Beaufort Sea — as well as the Chukchi Sea and Bering Strait. With so many days in remote polar areas above the Arctic Circle, you’ll have plenty of time to look into the clear nighttime for the northern lights. Arctic adventurers and aurora chasers will disembark in Nome, Alaska, then fly to Anchorage to depart for home.

Aurora also offers two shorter expeditions in 2026: the 17-day Arctic Golden Autumn & Northern Lights itinerary in August and the 18-day Northern Lights Explorer in September. The line will also have another 29-day Northwest Passage expedition in August 2026 aboard one of its other polar vessels, Greg Mortimer.

Cunard Line: Norway and Northern Lights

[IMAGE]

Departure date: Sept. 26, 2025 Embarks from: Southampton, U.K. (round-trip) Starting price: $1,709 per person (double occupancy), including taxes and fees

Set sail aboard Cunard‘s newest ship, Queen Anne, for a 12-night round-trip voyage from Southampton, U.K., to see the northern lights along the coast of Norway. The September 2025 itinerary sails the North Sea to Alesund, Norway; after another day at sea, the ship calls on Tromsø, about 250 miles inside the Arctic Circle, followed by the picturesque coastal villages of Narvik and Stavanger, before returning to Southampton. An overnight in Tromsø gives you even more opportunities to witness the aurora in the clear northern skies. You may also find special guests in the fields of science and astronomy on board for the sailing.

During your extended stay in Tromsø, you’ll have a selection of adventure activities, including a flightseeing tour over “The Paris of the North,” a cable car ride to the top of Mount Storsteinen for panoramic views of the city below, or a visit to Tromsø Wilderness Center. At the latter you’ll meet hundreds of husky sled dogs, some of which take part in the 745-mile annual Finnmarksløpet Race, Europe’s longest — and the world’s northernmost — dogsled race.

There are also guided tours where you can bundle up for the night and head to optimal viewing locations to see (and sometimes even hear) the spellbinding natural phenomenon as it shimmers across the sky over the tundra and boreal forests. During the show, you can warm up with hot chocolate and cookies.

Holland America Line: 14-Day Ultimate Denali D3C

[IMAGE]

Departure dates: Sept. 7, 2025 Embarks from:Vancouver, British Columbia

Starting price: $3,434 per person (double occupancy); includes cruise, hotel stays for land portion, luxury rail service between Anchorage and Denali, some excursions, and more

Holland America Line’s 14-day Alaska cruisetour in September 2025 features two days in Denali National Park and Preserve and three days in Fairbanks, one of the best places on Earth to view the northern lights. The aurora season in Alaska falls between mid-August and mid-April, so you’ll have a full two weeks to chase the aurora, especially after the cruise when you’re in Alaska’s interior.

This Holland America adventure begins with a weeklong cruise aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, which departs Vancouver for a day of sailing the Inside Passage, followed by stops in the coastal Alaska towns of Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Whittier, where you’ll disembark the ship for the land portion of the tour. The itinerary also includes scenic cruising in beautiful Glacier Bay and College Fjord. In addition to thrilling daytime activities once you’re on land — such as Denali peak flightseeing and heli-hiking in Denali — the evenings will bring cool temperatures and clear dark skies perfect for aurora viewing.

While in Fairbanks, the last stop of your Alaska adventure, you can fly or drive to chase the northern lights. Alaska Tour & Travel has a five-hour Arctic Circle Air Adventure that departs three times a day, with the latest time at 7 p.m. If you prefer to chase the aurora on the ground — and learn how to photograph the magical lights display — Fairbanks Aurora Tours offers intimate guided overnight adventures. You’ll also want to check out the Aurora Tracker on the Explore Fairbanks website while you’re in town to see real-time viewing opportunities for the lights.

[Read: The 9 Best Northern Lights Alaska Cruises]

Ponant: Nordic Discoveries & Traditions

[IMAGE]

Departure dates: February to March 2025; March 13, 2026 Embark from: Tromsø, Norway (round-trip) Starting price: $11,880 per person (double occupancy); all-inclusive, except for optional excursions and personal expenses

French luxury line Ponant’s 10-night northern lights itinerary begins and ends in Tromsø, one of the top places to view the aurora in Norway. While in Tromsø, you’ll want to visit the landmark Tromsdalen Church, also known as the Arctic Cathedral. Other ports of call on Ponant’s winter adventure include Narvik, Norway; Reine in the Lofoten Islands; and Hammerfest, Norway, which sits beyond the 70th parallel north on the island of Kvaloya and is one of the northernmost towns in the world.

Honningsvåg is one of the last stops on your aurora-chasing expedition. The Nordic fishing port is another of the northernmost towns on the planet, sitting at the top of the world — and it’s home to the North Cape. If the stars align while you’re there, you may even see the northern lights at Nordkapp while standing 1,000-plus feet above sea level at the top of the cliff overlooking the Barents Sea.

At the last port of call in Alta, you’ll have more opportunities to view the aurora, go snowshoeing or ice fishing, or take a husky-led dog-sledding ride across the frozen tundra before returning to Tromsø.

P&O Cruises: Norway Cruises

[IMAGE]

Departure dates: March and December 2025; March and October 2026; March 19, 2027 Embarks from: Southampton, U.K. (round-trip) Starting price: About $1,415 per person (double occupancy); includes tips, taxes, fees and port charges

U.K.-based P&O Cruises offers three 12-night sailings and three 14-night voyages to see the northern lights in Norway between 2025 and 2027, with slightly different itineraries depending on the length. There are two voyages in March 2025 and one in December 2025. All of the itineraries are on board the line’s adults-only ship Aurora and depart round-trip from Southampton, U.K.

The first 12-night sailing in March 2025 calls on the Alpine town of Andalsnes, Norway, where you’ll find the majestic snow-covered Romsdal Alps as they descend to meet Romsdalsfjord. Another highlight is the nearby Stigfossen waterfall and the Trollveggen (Troll Wall), one of the highest vertical drops in Europe at nearly 6,000 feet. A cruise through Norway’s fjords is one of the most picturesque itineraries at sea, with towering mountains, rolling hills, colorful fishing villages and deep fjords. It’s even more magical with snow-covered landscapes and the aurora swirling across the night sky.

After sailing Romsdalsfjord, the ship will then call on Tromsø, Alta and Stavanger before returning to Southampton. While you’ll have a chance to view the northern lights the entire cruise, Alta is one of the most likely spots for the elusive polar light show. The small town is also home to the world’s first northern lights observatory, built in 1899 atop the summit of Haldde peak.

Havila Voyages: 12-Day Round Voyage

[IMAGE]

Departure dates: February to March 2025; October 2025 to March 2026 Embarks from: Bergen, Norway (round-trip) Starting price: $1,715 per person (double occupancy)

Havila Voyages guarantees that you will see the northern lights during your 12-day cruise in aurora season — or you will get a six- or seven-day voyage for free. The line’s ships sail directly through the aurora zone during the round-trip itinerary from Bergen, Norway — and at the height of the aurora season between Oct. 1 and March 31. Many cruise dates are available during these months, with four vessels operating the route. Ports of call of the aurora-chasing journey include several unique fishing villages and towns such as Torvik, Norway.

If you’re on board in December 2025, some excursions include feasting with a Viking chieftain at his home in Stamsund, a walk through the Christmas markets in Trondheim, snowmobiling under the polar sky in Kjøllefjord, going near the Russian border in Kirkenes, or visiting the Snowhotel Kirkenes and its resident reindeer. The line is also hosting four special astronomy cruises in 2025, featuring renowned guest lecturers and northern lights experts from the Royal Astronomical Society.

