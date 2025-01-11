Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Charlottesville 80, John Marshall 75
Kempsville 67, First Colonial 35
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 66, Oakcrest 32
St Vincent Pallotti High School, Md. 49, Freedom – Woodbridge 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albemarle vs. Midlothian, ppd.
North Stafford vs. Chopticon, Md., ccd.
Northumberland vs. Nandua, ccd.
Trinity Episcopal vs. Episcopal, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.