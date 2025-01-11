Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Broad Run 82, Rock Ridge 51 Largo, Md. 65, South Lakes 64 Paul VI Catholic High School…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broad Run 82, Rock Ridge 51

Largo, Md. 65, South Lakes 64

Paul VI Catholic High School 85, Arden Christ School, N.C. 61

Paul VI Catholic High School 85, St. Frances Academy, Md. 61

St. Albans, D.C. 77, Flint Hill 68

St. John’s, D.C. 69, Highland-Warrenton 57

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 84, Maret, D.C. 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Patrick Henry, ppd.

Dinwiddie vs. Manor High School, ccd.

Glenvar vs. Salem, ppd.

Granby vs. Thomas Dale, ppd.

Hargrave Military vs. Eastern Mennonite, ccd.

Hedgesville, W.Va. vs. Riverbend, ccd.

John Marshall vs. Potomac, ccd.

Kettle Run vs. John Handley, ppd.

Lake Taylor vs. Oscar Smith, ppd.

Lakeland (VA) vs. Lafayette, ccd.

Luray vs. Pendleton County, W.Va., ccd.

Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Faith Christian-Roanoke, ppd. to Jan 11th.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Jan 11th.

