Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 75, Midlothian 41

Bishop Ireton 63, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 61

Bishop O’Connell 99, Potomac School 30

Blue Ridge School 65, Tri-City Christian, Calif. 57

C. G. Woodson 82, Alexandria City 39

Carroll County 65, Cave Spring 50

Clarke County 45, Strasburg 43

E.C. Glass 50, Northside 49

Episcopal 62, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 54

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 57, Loudoun County Home School 29

Floyd County 80, Franklin County 44

Fort Chiswell 72, Patrick Henry 44

Gar-Field 65, Colonial Forge 61

Herndon 53, Dominion 52

Hurley 48, Thomas Walker 32

John Marshall 95, St. Annes-Belfield 77

Kempsville 66, Menchville 41

Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 49, George Wythe 45

Lake Taylor 49, Westfield 40

Lee High 81, Twin Springs 55

Maury 70, Cape Henry Collegiate 40

Nansemond River 83, Manor, Texas 67

Nelson County 81, Rappahannock County 46

Oscar Smith 66, Norview 59

Parkdale, Md. 59, Carmel 57

Parry McCluer High School 48, Rockbridge County 43

Patrick Henry 70, Rye Cove 28

Paul VI Catholic High School 61, Georgetown Prep, Md. 46

Peninsula Catholic 68, Potomac 58

Petersburg 58, Tabb 53

Rock Ridge 73, Park View-Sterling 48

Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School, Pa. 87, Fairfax Christian 75

Salem 70, Blacksburg 44

South County 79, West Potomac 76

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 78, Catholic 54

Summit Christian Academy 83, Tazewell 44

Surry Homeschool, N.C. 50, Dayspring 36

Unicoi County, Tenn. 64, Hampton 50

Varina 63, Hayfield 60

Woodside 61, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 57

