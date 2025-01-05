Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 75, Midlothian 41
Bishop Ireton 63, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 61
Bishop O’Connell 99, Potomac School 30
Blue Ridge School 65, Tri-City Christian, Calif. 57
C. G. Woodson 82, Alexandria City 39
Carroll County 65, Cave Spring 50
Carter G. Woodson, N.C. 82, Alexandria City 39
Clarke County 45, Strasburg 43
E.C. Glass 50, Northside 49
Episcopal 62, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 54
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 57, Loudoun County Home School 29
Floyd County 80, Franklin County 44
Fort Chiswell 72, Patrick Henry 44
Gar-Field 65, Colonial Forge 61
Herndon 53, Dominion 52
Hurley 48, Thomas Walker 32
John Marshall 95, St. Annes-Belfield 77
Kempsville 66, Menchville 41
Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 49, George Wythe 45
Lake Taylor 49, Westfield 40
Lee High 81, Twin Springs 55
Maury 70, Cape Henry Collegiate 40
Nansemond River 83, Manor, Texas 67
Nelson County 81, Rappahannock County 46
Oscar Smith 66, Norview 59
Parkdale, Md. 59, Carmel 57
Parry McCluer High School 48, Rockbridge County 43
Patrick Henry 70, Rye Cove 28
Paul VI Catholic High School 61, Georgetown Prep, Md. 46
Peninsula Catholic 68, Potomac 58
Petersburg 58, Tabb 53
Rock Ridge 73, Park View-Sterling 48
Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School, Pa. 87, Fairfax Christian 75
Salem 70, Blacksburg 44
South County 79, West Potomac 76
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 78, Catholic 54
Summit Christian Academy 83, Tazewell 44
Summit Christian, W.Va. 83, Tazewell 44
Surry Homeschool, N.C. 50, Dayspring 36
Unicoi County, Tenn. 64, Hampton 50
Varina 63, Hayfield 60
Woodside 61, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.