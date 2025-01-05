Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= C. G. Woodson 71, Alexandria City 37 Central VA Home School 58, Loudoun County Home School 40…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. G. Woodson 71, Alexandria City 37

Central VA Home School 58, Loudoun County Home School 40

Centreville 53, Woodgrove 42

Christ Chapel Academy 44, Gar-Field 32

Gate City 50, Eastside 41

Glen Allen 65, Steward School 53

Grassfield 50, Trinity Episcopal 46

Highland Springs 56, Massaponax 28

Honaker 53, Rye Cove 29

Kellam 57, Thomas Dale 45

King’s Fork High School 56, Lafayette 33

Manor High School 64, Landstown 32

Norfolk Academy 41, Norfolk Collegiate 23

Norfolk Christian School 52, Deep Creek 46

Oakton 57, Lake Braddock 31

Patrick Henry 43, Tazewell 25

Petersburg 41, Tabb 35

Rappahannock County 65, Nelson County 12

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 59, Salem-Va. Beach 29

Rockbridge County 40, Parry McCluer High School 24

Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School, Pa. 71, Catholic 67

Salem 58, Franklin County 21

St. Gertrude 55, Varina 14

Summit Christian Academy 55, Graham 44

Summit Christian, W.Va. 55, Graham 44

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 72, TPLS Christian 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

