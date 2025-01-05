Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. G. Woodson 71, Alexandria City 37
Central VA Home School 58, Loudoun County Home School 40
Centreville 53, Woodgrove 42
Christ Chapel Academy 44, Gar-Field 32
Gate City 50, Eastside 41
Glen Allen 65, Steward School 53
Grassfield 50, Trinity Episcopal 46
Highland Springs 56, Massaponax 28
Honaker 53, Rye Cove 29
Kellam 57, Thomas Dale 45
King’s Fork High School 56, Lafayette 33
Manor High School 64, Landstown 32
Norfolk Academy 41, Norfolk Collegiate 23
Norfolk Christian School 52, Deep Creek 46
Oakton 57, Lake Braddock 31
Patrick Henry 43, Tazewell 25
Petersburg 41, Tabb 35
Rappahannock County 65, Nelson County 12
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 59, Salem-Va. Beach 29
Rockbridge County 40, Parry McCluer High School 24
Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School, Pa. 71, Catholic 67
Salem 58, Franklin County 21
St. Gertrude 55, Varina 14
Summit Christian Academy 55, Graham 44
Summit Christian, W.Va. 55, Graham 44
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 72, TPLS Christian 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
