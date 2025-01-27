Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 27, 2025, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 543 543 532 534¾ —9¼
May 557 557½ 546¾ 549 —9¾
Jul 567¾ 568½ 558½ 560¾ —9¼
Sep 582 582½ 573 575¼ —8¾
Dec 602¾ 602¾ 592¼ 594¾ —8
Mar 616¼ 618 609¾ 611½ —8
May 623½ 623¾ 623½ 623¾ —5
Est. sales 139,008. Fri.’s sales 130,349
Fri.’s open int 482,019, up 8,695
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 484½ 484¾ 477¾ 481 —5½
May 494½ 494½ 487¾ 491¼ —5¼
Jul 495½ 495½ 489¼ 493 —4½
Sep 462¾ 463 455¾ 458¾ —5½
Dec 460 460½ 453¾ 456½ —4½
Mar 470 471¼ 465 467¾ —4¼
May 477¼ 477¼ 472 475 —3½
Jul 479 480 475 478¼ —3¼
Sep 461¼ 461½ 457¼ 459¾ —3
Dec 460½ 460½ 456 458¾ —3
Est. sales 427,542. Fri.’s sales 396,336
Fri.’s open int 1,966,448
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 355½ 362 345½ 345¾ —14½
May 364¾ 364¾ 352¼ 352¼ —13½
Est. sales 604. Fri.’s sales 604
Fri.’s open int 4,005, up 21
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1050 1051 1040 1046½ —9¼
May 1062½ 1063¾ 1052¾ 1060 —8¼
Jul 1072¼ 1074¾ 1064 1072 —7½
Aug 1061¼ 1066¾ 1058 1065 —7½
Sep 1043¼ 1045¼ 1038 1044½ —5¾
Nov 1044 1044¾ 1037¼ 1043½ —5¼
Jan 1049 1053 1046 1053 —3¾
Mar 1047 1050¼ 1044½ 1050 —4½
May 1048¼ 1055 1047 1055 —2¾
Jul 1060½ 1060½ 1052¾ 1057 —7¼
Aug 1049¾ 1049¾ 1049¾ 1049¾ —7¼
Sep 1030 1030 1030 1030 —7¼
Nov 1026 1030 1026 1027¼ —7
Est. sales 353,816. Fri.’s sales 329,449
Fri.’s open int 856,565

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up