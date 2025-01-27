CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|543
|543
|532
|534¾
|—9¼
|May
|557
|557½
|546¾
|549
|—9¾
|Jul
|567¾
|568½
|558½
|560¾
|—9¼
|Sep
|582
|582½
|573
|575¼
|—8¾
|Dec
|602¾
|602¾
|592¼
|594¾
|—8
|Mar
|616¼
|618
|609¾
|611½
|—8
|May
|623½
|623¾
|623½
|623¾
|—5
|Est. sales 139,008.
|Fri.’s sales 130,349
|Fri.’s open int 482,019,
|up 8,695
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|484½
|484¾
|477¾
|481
|—5½
|May
|494½
|494½
|487¾
|491¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|495½
|495½
|489¼
|493
|—4½
|Sep
|462¾
|463
|455¾
|458¾
|—5½
|Dec
|460
|460½
|453¾
|456½
|—4½
|Mar
|470
|471¼
|465
|467¾
|—4¼
|May
|477¼
|477¼
|472
|475
|—3½
|Jul
|479
|480
|475
|478¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|461¼
|461½
|457¼
|459¾
|—3
|Dec
|460½
|460½
|456
|458¾
|—3
|Est. sales 427,542.
|Fri.’s sales 396,336
|Fri.’s open int 1,966,448
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|355½
|362
|345½
|345¾
|—14½
|May
|364¾
|364¾
|352¼
|352¼
|—13½
|Est. sales 604.
|Fri.’s sales 604
|Fri.’s open int 4,005,
|up 21
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1050
|1051
|1040
|1046½
|—9¼
|May
|1062½
|1063¾
|1052¾
|1060
|—8¼
|Jul
|1072¼
|1074¾
|1064
|1072
|—7½
|Aug
|1061¼
|1066¾
|1058
|1065
|—7½
|Sep
|1043¼
|1045¼
|1038
|1044½
|—5¾
|Nov
|1044
|1044¾
|1037¼
|1043½
|—5¼
|Jan
|1049
|1053
|1046
|1053
|—3¾
|Mar
|1047
|1050¼
|1044½
|1050
|—4½
|May
|1048¼
|1055
|1047
|1055
|—2¾
|Jul
|1060½
|1060½
|1052¾
|1057
|—7¼
|Aug
|1049¾
|1049¾
|1049¾
|1049¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|1030
|1030
|1030
|1030
|—7¼
|Nov
|1026
|1030
|1026
|1027¼
|—7
|Est. sales 353,816.
|Fri.’s sales 329,449
|Fri.’s open int 856,565
