Plant-Based Diet vs. Vegan Diet: What Is the Difference?

The scientific evidence is indisputable: a diet rich in plant foods is one of the best ways to support good…

The scientific evidence is indisputable: a diet rich in plant foods is one of the best ways to support good health. But with a variety of plant-based eating patterns available, how do you know which is right for you?

Plant-based diets are an umbrella term for various eating styles, including vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian diets. While vegan diets include only plant foods, plant-based diets offer a range of flexible options including some animal products.

Nutrition experts, including the American Heart Association, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the World Health Organization, recommend plant-based diets for their robust health benefits. These diets emphasize nutrient-rich, minimally processed plant foods that support overall health and wellness.

Learn more about the differences, benefits, challenges and tips for adopting plant-based and vegan diets.

[See: Your Plant-Based Diet Needs These 10 Foods.]

What Is a Plant-Based Diet?

Plant-based diets focus on whole, minimally processed plant foods such as healthy fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds and plant-based oils such as olive oil. Unlike vegan diets, plant-based diets are flexible and can allow lean meats, seafood, dairy and eggs.

A plant-based diet is a broad term for diets primarily based on plant foods. It is not the same as a vegetarian or vegan diet.

There are multiple types of plant-based diets. Popular variations of plant-based diets include:

— Vegan diets: Eliminate all animal products, including honey

— Vegetarian diets: Exclude meat, poultry or fish but may include eggs and dairy

— Flexitarian diets: Primarily plant-based and allow dairy, eggs and occasional meat or fish

[READ: 5 Tips for Saving Money on a Plant-Based Diet]

Health Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet

A diet packed with plant foods does wonders for your health, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, obesity and dementia. Plants are naturally high in fiber and low in fat and calories, making them excellent for weight control.

Plant foods are rich in a wide variety of vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, antioxidants and fiber — all of which are essential for growth, development, health and wellness. Their high fiber content supports a healthy microbiome for gut health and immunity.

Additionally, eating more plant-based foods helps reduce your carbon footprint by lowering greenhouse gas emissions from food production.

What Is a Vegan Diet?

A vegan diet is a type of plant-based eating that excludes all animals and animal products from your diet.

It focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds and vegetable oils. On the vegan diet, animal products including meat, fish, eggs, dairy and even honey are not permitted. The diet also uses dairy substitutes like soy or oat milk, egg substitutes and vegan plant-based meats.

It can be a healthy diet for many people with thorough planning to ensure all essential nutrients are obtained through supplements and fortified foods. Potential nutrient deficiencies include calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc and protein.

Veganism often extends beyond diet to include lifestyle choices. For many, it includes ethical choices, such as avoiding leather, suede and other animal-based materials. Some people choose veganism for health reasons, while others are motivated by concerns for animal welfare or environmental sustainability.

Notably, elite athletes like Novak Djokovic and Tom Brady have credited vegan diets with improving their physical performance.

[See: 7 Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Vitamin B12.]

Health Benefits of a Vegan Diet

Studies have shown a wealth of health benefits of a vegan diet. A few of these include:

— Reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes

— Reducing inflammation

— Improving gut health

— Weight loss

A vegan diet is environmentally friendly. Plants require fewer resources to produce and can help lower greenhouse gas emissions from food production.

What Is the Downside of Plant-Based Diets?

Every plant-based diet isn’t necessarily healthy; it depends on your choices. Just because something is vegan does not necessarily mean it is healthy. Savory chips, soft drinks, biscuits, french fries, vegetarian meals, imitation meats, sweet treats and donuts are all plant-based foods. Highly processed foods should be limited — whether they are plant-based or not. Too much saturated fat, sugar and salt from any source isn’t good for optimal health.

Both vegan and plant-based diets have potential challenges, depending on the type of diet and personal food choices.

Potential nutrient deficiencies include:

— Calcium

— Vitamin D

— Vitamin B12

— Iron

— Omega-3 fatty acids

— Zinc

Solutions include fortified foods and dietary supplements to help fill in these nutritional gaps. Depending on dietary choices, a strict plant diet may be low in protein. Replacing meat with beans, lentils, peas, soy products, nuts and seeds is a good strategy to ensure good sources of plant-based protein.

Individuals with health conditions, pregnant or breastfeeding, children and athletes should consult a registered dietitian for individualized dietary planning.

[Read: Vegan Protein Powder Review.]

Transitioning to a Plant-Based Diet or Vegan Diet

If you’re a regular meat eater, shifting to a plant-based diet may feel overwhelming. Gradual changes, such as replacing one meal a day with plant-based options, can make the transition easier.

Tips for transitioning to a plant-based diet:

— Start small: Substitute all or half of the animal protein in meals or recipes with plant-based options like beans, lentils or tofu.

— Rearrange your plate: Move the animal protein off the center of the plate and replace it with grains, fruits or veggies.

— Experiment with recipes: Try new dishes that feature vegetables, grains and legumes.

— Plan ahead: Stock your kitchen with a bounty of produce, grains, beans, healthy fats and more for quick and easy meals.

— Read labels: Learn about fortified foods and supplements to fill in nutritional deficiencies.

— Limit processed foods: Swap out processed foods for whole, nutrient-rich foods.

Achieving Balanced Nutrition on a Plant-Based or Vegan Diet

When you eliminate whole food groups, you also reduce essential nutrients so balancing is key. Balancing nutrition on a plant-based or vegan diet involves strategic planning to meet essential nutrient needs.

Plant-based diets that include some animal products can be complete depending on the choices. Vegan diets, on the other hand, do not contain all essential nutrients.

It is highly recommended to consult a registered dietitian to be sure your nutritional needs are met.

Bottom Line

Both plant-based and vegan diets can offer significant health and environmental benefits when carefully planned. Ultimately, the best diet is one that fits your lifestyle and helps you meet your health goals.

By focusing on nutrient-rich, minimally processed foods, you can reap the rewards of a more plant-forward way of eating. Whether you choose a fully vegan diet or simply incorporate more plant-based meals into your routine, it doesn’t need to be all or nothing. A flexitarian approach may be the most realistic way for many of us to adopt a healthier, more sustainable, plant-forward diet.

More from U.S. News

Colon Cancer Diet: Foods to Eat to Lower Your Risk

Your Plant-Based Diet Needs These Foods for Optimal Health

Worst Foods to Eat for Gut Health and Digestion

Plant-Based Diet vs. Vegan Diet: What Is the Difference? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/15/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.