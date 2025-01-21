CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|542
|554½
|542
|553¾
|+15
|May
|555¾
|565¾
|554¾
|564¾
|+14
|Jul
|562½
|575
|562½
|574
|+13½
|Sep
|577
|588¼
|577
|587
|+12¾
|Dec
|598¼
|607¼
|598
|606½
|+12½
|Mar
|615¾
|624¼
|615½
|624¼
|+12¾
|May
|624¾
|632¼
|624¾
|632¼
|+11½
|Jul
|620
|629¼
|620
|629¼
|+10¼
|Est. sales 73,953.
|Fri.’s sales 60,592
|Fri.’s open int 476,282,
|up 3,307
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|484¼
|490½
|482½
|484½
|+¼
|May
|492¾
|499
|492¼
|494
|+1
|Jul
|493¾
|499¼
|493¾
|495½
|+1¼
|Sep
|458
|460½
|457
|458¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|455
|457¼
|454¼
|456¼
|+¼
|Mar
|465½
|468¼
|465¼
|467¼
|+½
|May
|472
|472¾
|472
|472¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|475
|475¾
|473¾
|474¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|457
|457
|456
|457
|—
|½
|Dec
|457½
|457½
|454
|456
|—1
|Dec
|452
|452¼
|452
|452
|—
|¾
|Dec
|455
|455
|455
|455
|—2
|Est. sales 305,688.
|Fri.’s sales 499,293
|Fri.’s open int 1,911,231,
|up 50,918
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|362
|373¾
|358
|372
|+9½
|May
|375
|378¾
|372
|378
|+9½
|Jul
|380¾
|382
|380¾
|382
|+7¾
|Est. sales 541.
|Fri.’s sales 544
|Fri.’s open int 4,067,
|up 122
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1045
|1061¼
|1039
|1047
|+13
|May
|1052¼
|1070½
|1049
|1058
|+13¼
|Jul
|1061½
|1080¼
|1059¼
|1069
|+13¾
|Aug
|1057
|1070¼
|1050½
|1060¾
|+12½
|Sep
|1035½
|1044
|1028¾
|1036¾
|+9½
|Nov
|1035
|1042¾
|1029
|1036
|+8¼
|Jan
|1041¾
|1049¼
|1037½
|1043½
|+7¾
|Mar
|1038¼
|1045¼
|1035¾
|1039¾
|+6¼
|May
|1040¼
|1048¼
|1040¼
|1043
|+5¾
|Jul
|1050¼
|1053¾
|1048¾
|1048¾
|+5
|Nov
|1019½
|1027¼
|1019½
|1023½
|+5
|Jan
|1029¼
|1029¼
|1029¼
|1029¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 217,345.
|Fri.’s sales 297,886
|Fri.’s open int 845,734,
|up 12,128
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|45.70
|46.31
|45.08
|45.47
|—.22
|May
|46.17
|46.78
|45.58
|45.90
|—.22
|Jul
|46.30
|46.91
|45.82
|46.11
|—.19
|Aug
|46.00
|46.57
|45.53
|45.83
|—.16
|Sep
|45.59
|46.14
|45.17
|45.46
|—.16
|Oct
|45.17
|45.69
|44.77
|45.06
|—.14
|Dec
|45.20
|45.60
|44.74
|45.02
|—.14
|Jan
|44.96
|45.56
|44.74
|44.97
|—.18
|Mar
|45.09
|45.39
|44.81
|44.81
|—.35
|Dec
|44.69
|44.69
|44.69
|44.69
|—.19
|Est. sales 103,112.
|Fri.’s sales 96,653
|Fri.’s open int 562,839,
|up 319
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|299.00
|305.70
|299.00
|303.50
|+6.30
|May
|306.70
|313.40
|306.70
|311.30
|+6.30
|Jul
|313.30
|320.00
|313.30
|317.80
|+6.20
|Aug
|316.00
|321.00
|315.20
|318.70
|+5.70
|Sep
|316.00
|320.90
|315.50
|318.70
|+5.30
|Oct
|315.80
|320.10
|315.30
|318.20
|+5.00
|Dec
|318.90
|322.50
|318.00
|320.50
|+4.50
|Jan
|319.70
|322.60
|318.80
|321.00
|+4.20
|Mar
|319.70
|321.60
|318.70
|321.40
|+4.60
|Est. sales 84,363.
|Fri.’s sales 109,371
|Fri.’s open int 567,322,
|up 3,126
