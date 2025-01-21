CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 542 554½ 542 553¾ +15 May 555¾ 565¾ 554¾ 564¾ +14 Jul 562½ 575 562½ 574 +13½ Sep 577 588¼ 577 587 +12¾ Dec 598¼ 607¼ 598 606½ +12½ Mar 615¾ 624¼ 615½ 624¼ +12¾ May 624¾ 632¼ 624¾ 632¼ +11½ Jul 620 629¼ 620 629¼ +10¼ Est. sales 73,953. Fri.’s sales 60,592 Fri.’s open int 476,282, up 3,307 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 484¼ 490½ 482½ 484½ +¼ May 492¾ 499 492¼ 494 +1 Jul 493¾ 499¼ 493¾ 495½ +1¼ Sep 458 460½ 457 458¼ — ½ Dec 455 457¼ 454¼ 456¼ +¼ Mar 465½ 468¼ 465¼ 467¼ +½ May 472 472¾ 472 472¾ — ¼ Jul 475 475¾ 473¾ 474¾ — ¾ Sep 457 457 456 457 — ½ Dec 457½ 457½ 454 456 —1 Dec 452 452¼ 452 452 — ¾ Dec 455 455 455 455 —2 Est. sales 305,688. Fri.’s sales 499,293 Fri.’s open int 1,911,231, up 50,918 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 362 373¾ 358 372 +9½ May 375 378¾ 372 378 +9½ Jul 380¾ 382 380¾ 382 +7¾ Est. sales 541. Fri.’s sales 544 Fri.’s open int 4,067, up 122 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1045 1061¼ 1039 1047 +13 May 1052¼ 1070½ 1049 1058 +13¼ Jul 1061½ 1080¼ 1059¼ 1069 +13¾ Aug 1057 1070¼ 1050½ 1060¾ +12½ Sep 1035½ 1044 1028¾ 1036¾ +9½ Nov 1035 1042¾ 1029 1036 +8¼ Jan 1041¾ 1049¼ 1037½ 1043½ +7¾ Mar 1038¼ 1045¼ 1035¾ 1039¾ +6¼ May 1040¼ 1048¼ 1040¼ 1043 +5¾ Jul 1050¼ 1053¾ 1048¾ 1048¾ +5 Nov 1019½ 1027¼ 1019½ 1023½ +5 Jan 1029¼ 1029¼ 1029¼ 1029¼ — ¼ Est. sales 217,345. Fri.’s sales 297,886 Fri.’s open int 845,734, up 12,128 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 45.70 46.31 45.08 45.47 —.22 May 46.17 46.78 45.58 45.90 —.22 Jul 46.30 46.91 45.82 46.11 —.19 Aug 46.00 46.57 45.53 45.83 —.16 Sep 45.59 46.14 45.17 45.46 —.16 Oct 45.17 45.69 44.77 45.06 —.14 Dec 45.20 45.60 44.74 45.02 —.14 Jan 44.96 45.56 44.74 44.97 —.18 Mar 45.09 45.39 44.81 44.81 —.35 Dec 44.69 44.69 44.69 44.69 —.19 Est. sales 103,112. Fri.’s sales 96,653 Fri.’s open int 562,839, up 319 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 299.00 305.70 299.00 303.50 +6.30 May 306.70 313.40 306.70 311.30 +6.30 Jul 313.30 320.00 313.30 317.80 +6.20 Aug 316.00 321.00 315.20 318.70 +5.70 Sep 316.00 320.90 315.50 318.70 +5.30 Oct 315.80 320.10 315.30 318.20 +5.00 Dec 318.90 322.50 318.00 320.50 +4.50 Jan 319.70 322.60 318.80 321.00 +4.20 Mar 319.70 321.60 318.70 321.40 +4.60 Est. sales 84,363. Fri.’s sales 109,371 Fri.’s open int 567,322, up 3,126

