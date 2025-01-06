CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|530¼
|543¾
|530¼
|543¼
|+14
|May
|541½
|555¼
|541½
|554¾
|+13¾
|Jul
|549¾
|563½
|549¾
|563¼
|+14
|Sep
|565
|577
|564¾
|576½
|+13¼
|Dec
|584¼
|595
|584
|594¾
|+13
|Mar
|602
|610¾
|602
|610¾
|+12½
|May
|611¼
|611¼
|611¼
|611¼
|+3
|Jul
|614¼
|618½
|614¼
|618½
|+7¼
|Est. sales 50,113.
|Fri.’s sales 135,851
|Fri.’s open int 475,855,
|up 11,900
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|451½
|459½
|451½
|459¼
|+8½
|May
|458¾
|466¾
|458¾
|466¾
|+8½
|Jul
|461½
|469½
|461½
|469¼
|+8
|Sep
|439
|444¾
|439
|444½
|+6¼
|Dec
|441½
|447½
|441½
|446¾
|+6
|Mar
|452½
|458¾
|452½
|458¼
|+5¾
|May
|461¾
|464¼
|461¾
|464¼
|+5½
|Jul
|465
|467¼
|465
|467¼
|+5¾
|Sep
|451½
|452¼
|451½
|452
|+4½
|Dec
|451½
|452¾
|450¾
|452
|+4¾
|Dec
|453
|453
|453
|453
|+4½
|Est. sales 150,330.
|Fri.’s sales 301,189
|Fri.’s open int 1,657,942
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|324¼
|331¾
|322
|331¾
|+9½
|May
|336¼
|340¾
|335¾
|340¾
|+7¾
|Est. sales 144.
|Fri.’s sales 369
|Fri.’s open int 4,305,
|up 64
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|982¾
|997½
|982¾
|997¼
|+16¼
|Mar
|993¾
|1009¾
|993¼
|1006½
|+14¾
|May
|1005
|1020½
|1005
|1017
|+13¼
|Jul
|1019¼
|1032½
|1017
|1029
|+12½
|Aug
|1017¼
|1031¼
|1017¼
|1028
|+12½
|Sep
|1008½
|1018¾
|1008½
|1015¾
|+11¾
|Nov
|1008
|1022¾
|1008
|1019½
|+11¼
|Jan
|1024½
|1031¾
|1023¼
|1027¾
|+10
|Mar
|1027½
|1031¾
|1026¼
|1029¼
|+10¼
|May
|1032¼
|1036¾
|1032¼
|1036½
|+12¼
|Jul
|1040¾
|1040¾
|1039¼
|1039¼
|+7½
|Nov
|1020½
|1029
|1020½
|1025
|+8¼
|Est. sales 112,790.
|Fri.’s sales 229,508
|Fri.’s open int 805,333
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|39.92
|40.07
|39.92
|40.07
|+.67
|Mar
|39.99
|40.98
|39.87
|40.59
|+.66
|May
|40.38
|41.33
|40.28
|40.95
|+.62
|Jul
|40.65
|41.56
|40.56
|41.20
|+.60
|Aug
|40.59
|41.49
|40.53
|41.15
|+.61
|Sep
|40.60
|41.39
|40.47
|41.11
|+.64
|Oct
|40.35
|41.24
|40.32
|41.06
|+.74
|Dec
|40.42
|41.32
|40.42
|41.05
|+.65
|Jan
|40.65
|41.36
|40.65
|41.35
|+.86
|Est. sales 55,841.
|Fri.’s sales 103,395
|Fri.’s open int 554,185,
|up 4,262
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|303.30
|304.70
|303.30
|303.30
|+3.40
|Mar
|310.00
|314.40
|309.70
|311.50
|+2.90
|May
|316.40
|320.60
|316.40
|317.80
|+2.40
|Jul
|321.60
|325.80
|321.60
|323.30
|+2.20
|Aug
|322.20
|326.60
|322.20
|323.90
|+1.90
|Sep
|322.30
|326.50
|322.30
|324.10
|+1.90
|Oct
|324.10
|326.00
|323.30
|323.60
|+1.70
|Dec
|325.40
|329.10
|325.00
|326.60
|+1.40
|Jan
|329.90
|330.10
|326.00
|327.60
|+1.20
|Mar
|329.50
|329.90
|329.50
|329.90
|+2.70
|Est. sales 53,901.
|Fri.’s sales 156,656
|Fri.’s open int 547,221
