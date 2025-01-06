CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 530¼ 543¾ 530¼ 543¼ +14 May 541½ 555¼ 541½ 554¾ +13¾ Jul 549¾ 563½ 549¾ 563¼ +14 Sep 565 577 564¾ 576½ +13¼ Dec 584¼ 595 584 594¾ +13 Mar 602 610¾ 602 610¾ +12½ May 611¼ 611¼ 611¼ 611¼ +3 Jul 614¼ 618½ 614¼ 618½ +7¼ Est. sales 50,113. Fri.’s sales 135,851 Fri.’s open int 475,855, up 11,900 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 451½ 459½ 451½ 459¼ +8½ May 458¾ 466¾ 458¾ 466¾ +8½ Jul 461½ 469½ 461½ 469¼ +8 Sep 439 444¾ 439 444½ +6¼ Dec 441½ 447½ 441½ 446¾ +6 Mar 452½ 458¾ 452½ 458¼ +5¾ May 461¾ 464¼ 461¾ 464¼ +5½ Jul 465 467¼ 465 467¼ +5¾ Sep 451½ 452¼ 451½ 452 +4½ Dec 451½ 452¾ 450¾ 452 +4¾ Dec 453 453 453 453 +4½ Est. sales 150,330. Fri.’s sales 301,189 Fri.’s open int 1,657,942 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 324¼ 331¾ 322 331¾ +9½ May 336¼ 340¾ 335¾ 340¾ +7¾ Est. sales 144. Fri.’s sales 369 Fri.’s open int 4,305, up 64 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 982¾ 997½ 982¾ 997¼ +16¼ Mar 993¾ 1009¾ 993¼ 1006½ +14¾ May 1005 1020½ 1005 1017 +13¼ Jul 1019¼ 1032½ 1017 1029 +12½ Aug 1017¼ 1031¼ 1017¼ 1028 +12½ Sep 1008½ 1018¾ 1008½ 1015¾ +11¾ Nov 1008 1022¾ 1008 1019½ +11¼ Jan 1024½ 1031¾ 1023¼ 1027¾ +10 Mar 1027½ 1031¾ 1026¼ 1029¼ +10¼ May 1032¼ 1036¾ 1032¼ 1036½ +12¼ Jul 1040¾ 1040¾ 1039¼ 1039¼ +7½ Nov 1020½ 1029 1020½ 1025 +8¼ Est. sales 112,790. Fri.’s sales 229,508 Fri.’s open int 805,333 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 39.92 40.07 39.92 40.07 +.67 Mar 39.99 40.98 39.87 40.59 +.66 May 40.38 41.33 40.28 40.95 +.62 Jul 40.65 41.56 40.56 41.20 +.60 Aug 40.59 41.49 40.53 41.15 +.61 Sep 40.60 41.39 40.47 41.11 +.64 Oct 40.35 41.24 40.32 41.06 +.74 Dec 40.42 41.32 40.42 41.05 +.65 Jan 40.65 41.36 40.65 41.35 +.86 Est. sales 55,841. Fri.’s sales 103,395 Fri.’s open int 554,185, up 4,262 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 303.30 304.70 303.30 303.30 +3.40 Mar 310.00 314.40 309.70 311.50 +2.90 May 316.40 320.60 316.40 317.80 +2.40 Jul 321.60 325.80 321.60 323.30 +2.20 Aug 322.20 326.60 322.20 323.90 +1.90 Sep 322.30 326.50 322.30 324.10 +1.90 Oct 324.10 326.00 323.30 323.60 +1.70 Dec 325.40 329.10 325.00 326.60 +1.40 Jan 329.90 330.10 326.00 327.60 +1.20 Mar 329.50 329.90 329.50 329.90 +2.70 Est. sales 53,901. Fri.’s sales 156,656 Fri.’s open int 547,221

