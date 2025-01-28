Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 56, Westover Christian 54 Broadway 42, William Monroe 36 Charlottesville 76, GW-Danville 36 Colonial Beach 40,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 56, Westover Christian 54

Broadway 42, William Monroe 36

Charlottesville 76, GW-Danville 36

Colonial Beach 40, Mathews 31

Cosby 68, Thomas Dale 63

Culpeper 76, Courtland 64

Dan River 65, Martinsville 50

Denbigh 35, Peninsula Catholic 13

Dinwiddie 60, Clover Hill 50

Eastside 59, Lee High 47

Edison 73, Justice High School 22

Essex 60, West Point 51

Faith Christian-Roanoke 51, Roanoke Valley Christian 25

Foxcroft 41, Tandem Friends School 2

Grayson County 39, Alleghany County, N.C. 32

Hanover 69, Matoaca 45

Hayfield 71, Annandale 13

Henrico 71, Mechanicsville High School 50

Highland-Warrenton 49, Wakefield School 22

John R. Lewis 44, Falls Church 38

King George 54, Caroline 42

King’s Fork High School 53, Deep Creek 47

Langley 52, Wakefield 23

Lloyd Bird 68, Huguenot 18

Loudoun County 63, John Champe 27

Loudoun Valley 42, Dominion 33

Madison County 56, Stonewall Jackson 23

Manchester 83, Powhatan 18

Monacan 69, Meadowbrook 16

Narrows 62, Bath County 30

New Kent 42, Jamestown 38

Norfolk Collegiate 52, Hickory 23

Osbourn Park 68, Patriot 13

Patrick Henry 57, Charles City County High School 15

Prince George 50, Atlee 46

Pulaski County 60, Cave Spring 47

Radford 57, Giles 45

Ridgeview Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 35

Skyline 63, Sherando 39

Stafford 61, C.D. Hylton 43

Staunton 52, Fort Defiance 39

TJ-Alexandria 48, Mount Vernon 46

Turner Ashby 59, Rocktown 25

Warhill 46, Poquoson 42

Warren County 49, Liberty-Bealeton 35

Washington-Liberty 53, Herndon 16

West Springfield 54, Lake Braddock 37

Wilson Memorial 79, Fluvanna 48

Windsor 24, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 20

Woodside 64, Phoebus 11

Woodstock Central 43, Page County 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. John Paul the Great vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Jan 27th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.