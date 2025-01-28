Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 56, Westover Christian 54
Broadway 42, William Monroe 36
Charlottesville 76, GW-Danville 36
Colonial Beach 40, Mathews 31
Cosby 68, Thomas Dale 63
Culpeper 76, Courtland 64
Dan River 65, Martinsville 50
Denbigh 35, Peninsula Catholic 13
Dinwiddie 60, Clover Hill 50
Eastside 59, Lee High 47
Edison 73, Justice High School 22
Essex 60, West Point 51
Faith Christian-Roanoke 51, Roanoke Valley Christian 25
Foxcroft 41, Tandem Friends School 2
Grayson County 39, Alleghany County, N.C. 32
Hanover 69, Matoaca 45
Hayfield 71, Annandale 13
Henrico 71, Mechanicsville High School 50
Highland-Warrenton 49, Wakefield School 22
John R. Lewis 44, Falls Church 38
King George 54, Caroline 42
King’s Fork High School 53, Deep Creek 47
Langley 52, Wakefield 23
Lloyd Bird 68, Huguenot 18
Loudoun County 63, John Champe 27
Loudoun Valley 42, Dominion 33
Madison County 56, Stonewall Jackson 23
Manchester 83, Powhatan 18
Monacan 69, Meadowbrook 16
Narrows 62, Bath County 30
New Kent 42, Jamestown 38
Norfolk Collegiate 52, Hickory 23
Osbourn Park 68, Patriot 13
Patrick Henry 57, Charles City County High School 15
Prince George 50, Atlee 46
Pulaski County 60, Cave Spring 47
Radford 57, Giles 45
Ridgeview Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 35
Skyline 63, Sherando 39
Stafford 61, C.D. Hylton 43
Staunton 52, Fort Defiance 39
TJ-Alexandria 48, Mount Vernon 46
Turner Ashby 59, Rocktown 25
Warhill 46, Poquoson 42
Warren County 49, Liberty-Bealeton 35
Washington-Liberty 53, Herndon 16
West Springfield 54, Lake Braddock 37
Wilson Memorial 79, Fluvanna 48
Windsor 24, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 20
Woodside 64, Phoebus 11
Woodstock Central 43, Page County 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. John Paul the Great vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Jan 27th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
