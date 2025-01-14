Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 85, Louisa 49
Alleghany 61, Radford 47
Bruton 80, Windsor 28
C. G. Woodson 73, West Springfield 45
Cape Henry Collegiate 78, Life Christian 30
Carmel 85, Cristo Rey Richmond 52
Chantilly 63, James Madison 51
Colgan 74, Trinity at Meadowview 26
Cumberland 60, Surry County 27
Deep Run 53, Thomas Dale 46
Denbigh 62, Kecoughtan 57
Douglas Freeman 58, Prince George 39
Essex 49, K&Q Central 41
Fairfax Christian 82, Takoma Academy, Md. 71
Fluvanna 51, Waynesboro 45
Goochland 48, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 37
Grafton 57, Poquoson 38
Heritage 60, Tuscarora 54
James Monroe 64, Caroline 57
James River 89, Midlothian 64
Lancaster 88, Mathews 72
Lloyd Bird 70, Powhatan 59
Lord Botetourt 72, Glenvar 46
Luray 65, Stonewall Jackson 41
Meridian High School 75, Millbrook 57
Monacan 59, Manchester 55
Norview 67, I. C. Norcom High School 47
Parry McCluer High School 62, William Campbell 56
Paul Public, D.C. 59, Loudoun County Home School 53
Paul VI Catholic High School 63, St. John’s, D.C. 58
Portsmouth Christian 55, Atlantic Shores Christian 44
Potomac Falls 72, Independence 63
Riverside 76, Briar Woods 70
Sherando 57, Strasburg 48
South County 59, James Robinson 51
Spotswood 107, Rockbridge County 46
Staunton 56, Broadway 36
Stone Bridge 74, Lightridge 60
Summit Christian Academy 73, Isle of Wight Academy 57
TJHS 71, Carver 26
Turner Ashby 59, Harrisonburg 55
Virginia Academy 68, Steward School 61
West Potomac 57, Fairfax 46
Westfield 67, Centreville 61
William Byrd 57, Hidden Valley 56
Woodside 86, Warwick 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Council vs. River View, W.Va., ccd.
Harlan, Ky. vs. Lee High, ccd.
Holston vs. Tazewell, ppd.
Jenkins, Ky. vs. Hurley, ccd.
John Battle vs. Virginia, ppd.
