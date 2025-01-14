Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 85, Louisa 49 Alleghany 61, Radford 47 Bruton 80, Windsor 28 C. G. Woodson 73, West…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 85, Louisa 49

Alleghany 61, Radford 47

Bruton 80, Windsor 28

C. G. Woodson 73, West Springfield 45

Cape Henry Collegiate 78, Life Christian 30

Carmel 85, Cristo Rey Richmond 52

Chantilly 63, James Madison 51

Colgan 74, Trinity at Meadowview 26

Cumberland 60, Surry County 27

Deep Run 53, Thomas Dale 46

Denbigh 62, Kecoughtan 57

Douglas Freeman 58, Prince George 39

Essex 49, K&Q Central 41

Fairfax Christian 82, Takoma Academy, Md. 71

Fluvanna 51, Waynesboro 45

Goochland 48, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 37

Grafton 57, Poquoson 38

Heritage 60, Tuscarora 54

James Monroe 64, Caroline 57

James River 89, Midlothian 64

Lancaster 88, Mathews 72

Lloyd Bird 70, Powhatan 59

Lord Botetourt 72, Glenvar 46

Luray 65, Stonewall Jackson 41

Meridian High School 75, Millbrook 57

Monacan 59, Manchester 55

Norview 67, I. C. Norcom High School 47

Parry McCluer High School 62, William Campbell 56

Paul Public, D.C. 59, Loudoun County Home School 53

Paul VI Catholic High School 63, St. John’s, D.C. 58

Portsmouth Christian 55, Atlantic Shores Christian 44

Potomac Falls 72, Independence 63

Riverside 76, Briar Woods 70

Sherando 57, Strasburg 48

South County 59, James Robinson 51

Spotswood 107, Rockbridge County 46

Staunton 56, Broadway 36

Stone Bridge 74, Lightridge 60

Summit Christian Academy 73, Isle of Wight Academy 57

TJHS 71, Carver 26

Turner Ashby 59, Harrisonburg 55

Virginia Academy 68, Steward School 61

West Potomac 57, Fairfax 46

Westfield 67, Centreville 61

William Byrd 57, Hidden Valley 56

Woodside 86, Warwick 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Council vs. River View, W.Va., ccd.

Harlan, Ky. vs. Lee High, ccd.

Holston vs. Tazewell, ppd.

Jenkins, Ky. vs. Hurley, ccd.

John Battle vs. Virginia, ppd.

