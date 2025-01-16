Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 3.5 cents at $4.75 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 7.5 cents at $5.39 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 2.5 cents at $3.47 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 14.25 cents at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was flat and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $1.99 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.70 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 0.13 cent at $.83 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.