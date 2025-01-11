GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Brunswick Academy 44, Kenston Forest 24 C. G. Woodson 59, Lake Braddock 40 C.D. Hylton 36, Forest…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick Academy 44, Kenston Forest 24

C. G. Woodson 59, Lake Braddock 40

C.D. Hylton 36, Forest Park 34

Centreville 62, James Madison 31

Chantilly 48, South Lakes 36

Denbigh Baptist 44, Portsmouth Christian 42

Edison 60, Mount Vernon 40

Frank Cox 42, Tallwood 26

Grassfield 64, Indian River 32

Hayfield 61, Falls Church 26

Hickory 56, Great Bridge 51

Immanuel Christian 36, Randolph-Macon Academy 35

James Robinson 46, Fairfax 22

Kempsville 84, First Colonial 74

Maury 35, Lake Taylor 28

Meridian High School 52, Brentsville 35

Nansemond River 79, Hopewell 57

Oakcrest 48, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 34

Oakton 55, Westfield 31

Potomac Falls 60, Dominion 34

Princess Anne 72, Kellam 45

SEED, D.C. 60, Evergreen Christian 55

Salem-Va. Beach 56, Ocean Lakes 32

South County 56, West Springfield 24

St. Gertrude 61, Va. Episcopal 57

Steward School 64, St. Margaret’s 55

TJ-Alexandria 60, Justice High School 43

Tuscarora 51, Independence 41

Washington-Liberty 49, George Marshall 32

West Potomac 57, Alexandria City 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Radford, ppd.

Altavista vs. Dan River, ppd.

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. vs. Paul VI Catholic High School, ppd.

Bassett vs. Tunstall, ppd.

Bland County vs. Giles, ppd.

Broadwater Academy vs. Greenbrier Christian, ppd.

Brunswick vs. Southampton, ppd.

Cave Spring vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Chancellor vs. Courtland, ppd.

Churchland vs. Booker T. Washington, ppd.

Colonial Beach vs. Westmoreland County, ppd.

E.C. Glass vs. Jefferson Christian, ppd.

Hampton Christian vs. Carmel, ppd.

Henrico vs. Varina, ppd.

Honaker vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Lakeland (VA) vs. Deep Creek, ppd.

Luray vs. Woodstock Central, ppd.

Manor High School vs. Granby, ppd.

Meadowbrook vs. Carver, ppd.

Mechanicsville High School vs. Hanover, ppd.

Northside vs. William Fleming, ppd.

Patrick Henry vs. Atlee, ppd.

Quantico vs. Highland-Warrenton, ppd.

Rustburg vs. Heritage (Lynchburg), ppd.

Skyline vs. John Handley, ccd.

Stafford vs. Riverbend, ppd.

Western Branch vs. King’s Fork High School, ppd.

Westover Christian vs. Temple Christian, ppd.

