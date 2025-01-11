GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick Academy 44, Kenston Forest 24
C. G. Woodson 59, Lake Braddock 40
C.D. Hylton 36, Forest Park 34
Centreville 62, James Madison 31
Chantilly 48, South Lakes 36
Denbigh Baptist 44, Portsmouth Christian 42
Edison 60, Mount Vernon 40
Frank Cox 42, Tallwood 26
Grassfield 64, Indian River 32
Hayfield 61, Falls Church 26
Hickory 56, Great Bridge 51
Immanuel Christian 36, Randolph-Macon Academy 35
James Robinson 46, Fairfax 22
Kempsville 84, First Colonial 74
Maury 35, Lake Taylor 28
Meridian High School 52, Brentsville 35
Nansemond River 79, Hopewell 57
Oakcrest 48, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 34
Oakton 55, Westfield 31
Potomac Falls 60, Dominion 34
Princess Anne 72, Kellam 45
SEED, D.C. 60, Evergreen Christian 55
Salem-Va. Beach 56, Ocean Lakes 32
South County 56, West Springfield 24
St. Gertrude 61, Va. Episcopal 57
Steward School 64, St. Margaret’s 55
TJ-Alexandria 60, Justice High School 43
Tuscarora 51, Independence 41
Washington-Liberty 49, George Marshall 32
West Potomac 57, Alexandria City 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Radford, ppd.
Altavista vs. Dan River, ppd.
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. vs. Paul VI Catholic High School, ppd.
Bassett vs. Tunstall, ppd.
Bland County vs. Giles, ppd.
Broadwater Academy vs. Greenbrier Christian, ppd.
Brunswick vs. Southampton, ppd.
Cave Spring vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Chancellor vs. Courtland, ppd.
Churchland vs. Booker T. Washington, ppd.
Colonial Beach vs. Westmoreland County, ppd.
E.C. Glass vs. Jefferson Christian, ppd.
Hampton Christian vs. Carmel, ppd.
Henrico vs. Varina, ppd.
Honaker vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.
Lakeland (VA) vs. Deep Creek, ppd.
Luray vs. Woodstock Central, ppd.
Manor High School vs. Granby, ppd.
Meadowbrook vs. Carver, ppd.
Mechanicsville High School vs. Hanover, ppd.
Northside vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Patrick Henry vs. Atlee, ppd.
Quantico vs. Highland-Warrenton, ppd.
Rustburg vs. Heritage (Lynchburg), ppd.
Skyline vs. John Handley, ccd.
Stafford vs. Riverbend, ppd.
Western Branch vs. King’s Fork High School, ppd.
Westover Christian vs. Temple Christian, ppd.
