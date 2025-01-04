BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 54, Union 47
Alleghany 51, Blacksburg 45
Auburn 68, Altavista 59
Bassett 71, William Byrd 60
Bishop O’Connell 77, Evergreen Christian 44
Blue Ridge School 64, 1 of 1, N.C. 53
Central – Wise 77, Lee High 50
Charlottesville 61, Amherst County 49
Churchland 57, Denbigh 46
Colgan 47, Osbourn 38
Collegiate-Richmond 79, Banner Christian 45
Courtland 35, King George 27
Eastern View 73, Chancellor 70
Essex 60, Charles City County High School 55
First Colonial 84, Great Bridge 59
Fort Defiance 88, Riverheads 62
Gate City 54, John Battle 48
Graham 76, Grundy 51
Hanover 58, Louisa 39
Harrisonburg 63, Rockbridge County 43
Heritage (Lynchburg) 43, Radford 38
Highland-Monterey 49, Craig County 36
I. C. Norcom High School 79, Lakeland (VA) 62
J.R. Tucker 53, Clover Hill 50
James River 32, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 24
John Handley 56, Lightridge 40
Lebanon 48, Eastside 23
Magna Vista 52, Franklin County 38
Miller School 77, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 51
Owen County, Ky. 79, J.I. Burton 48
Page County 66, Stonewall Jackson 49
Patrick County 74, North Stokes, N.C. 62
Peninsula Catholic 73, Atlantic Shores Christian 52
Pulaski County 47, Christiansburg 43
Rock Ridge 73, Park View-Sterling 48
Salem 79, Lord Botetourt 65
Salem-Va. Beach 83, Veritas Classic Christian School 82, OT
Spotswood 62, GW-Danville 56
Staunton 79, Buffalo Gap 38
Stuarts Draft 46, Waynesboro 32
Wilson Memorial 73, Westmoreland County 50
Woodstock Central 49, Rappahannock County 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annandale vs. Hayfield, ppd.
Dominion vs. Herndon, ppd.
Grayson County vs. Marion, ppd.
James Wood vs. Fauquier, ppd.
Meridian High School vs. Millbrook, ccd.
Sherando vs. Skyline, ppd.
West Springfield vs. Fairfax, ccd.
