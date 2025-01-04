BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 54, Union 47 Alleghany 51, Blacksburg 45 Auburn 68, Altavista 59 Bassett 71, William Byrd 60…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 54, Union 47

Alleghany 51, Blacksburg 45

Auburn 68, Altavista 59

Bassett 71, William Byrd 60

Bishop O’Connell 77, Evergreen Christian 44

Blue Ridge School 64, 1 of 1, N.C. 53

Central – Wise 77, Lee High 50

Charlottesville 61, Amherst County 49

Churchland 57, Denbigh 46

Colgan 47, Osbourn 38

Collegiate-Richmond 79, Banner Christian 45

Courtland 35, King George 27

Eastern View 73, Chancellor 70

Essex 60, Charles City County High School 55

First Colonial 84, Great Bridge 59

Fort Defiance 88, Riverheads 62

Gate City 54, John Battle 48

Graham 76, Grundy 51

Hanover 58, Louisa 39

Harrisonburg 63, Rockbridge County 43

Heritage (Lynchburg) 43, Radford 38

Highland-Monterey 49, Craig County 36

I. C. Norcom High School 79, Lakeland (VA) 62

J.R. Tucker 53, Clover Hill 50

James River 32, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 24

John Handley 56, Lightridge 40

Lebanon 48, Eastside 23

Magna Vista 52, Franklin County 38

Miller School 77, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 51

Owen County, Ky. 79, J.I. Burton 48

Page County 66, Stonewall Jackson 49

Patrick County 74, North Stokes, N.C. 62

Peninsula Catholic 73, Atlantic Shores Christian 52

Pulaski County 47, Christiansburg 43

Rock Ridge 73, Park View-Sterling 48

Salem 79, Lord Botetourt 65

Salem-Va. Beach 83, Veritas Classic Christian School 82, OT

Spotswood 62, GW-Danville 56

Staunton 79, Buffalo Gap 38

Stuarts Draft 46, Waynesboro 32

Wilson Memorial 73, Westmoreland County 50

Woodstock Central 49, Rappahannock County 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annandale vs. Hayfield, ppd.

Dominion vs. Herndon, ppd.

Grayson County vs. Marion, ppd.

James Wood vs. Fauquier, ppd.

Meridian High School vs. Millbrook, ccd.

Sherando vs. Skyline, ppd.

West Springfield vs. Fairfax, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

