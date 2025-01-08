Explora II: The Best Dining, Amenities and More on Explora Journeys’ Newest Ship

In November 2024, I sailed a four-night voyage from Antigua to Miami on the new Explora II. With just one…

In November 2024, I sailed a four-night voyage from Antigua to Miami on the new Explora II. With just one port day in San Juan, Puerto Rico, I had the opportunity to enjoy extra time aboard the stunning ship during our journey.

This was my second time sailing with Explora Journeys; I sailed on Explora I in 2023. The line’s second ship is nearly identical to its first, offering the same European-style luxury experience with a focus on wellness and dining. The state-of-the-art ship also features beautiful suites and interior spaces, as well as many expansive outdoor areas with sweeping ocean views.

At 813 feet long and 63,900 gross tons, Explora II accommodates 922 guests and 640 crew members (which the line calls “hosts”), providing a 1.25:1 guest-to-host ratio. Explora II has 461 oceanfront suites, six restaurants, 12 bars and lounges and five heated pools across 14 decks.

Who owns Explora II?

Explora Journeys is a luxury lifestyle brand based in Geneva, Switzerland. The privately owned cruise line is part of MSC Group and run by executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago; his wife, Alexa Aponte Vago; and the Aponte family. Explora Journeys was announced in June 2021, with plans to launch four Fincantieri-built ships between 2023 and 2026. In September 2023, the company announced two hydrogen-powered ships set for delivery in 2027 and 2028: Explora V and Explora VI.

Explora Jouneys’ president of North America, Chris Austin, was on my sailing. He explained, “The brand was born out of the dream and the vision of our family, the Aponte and Vago family. And really, their inspiration was from their own private holidays on their own private yacht, wanting to take that sort of yacht-inspired holiday to a broader audience.”

The team also surveyed 20,000 luxury travelers (some face to face) to learn what they wanted out of a new luxury brand. Many of them were experienced luxury cruisers, but some had never cruised before. The surveys found that guests wanted space, choice and a calming interior that was elegant but still casual. Participants also noted the importance of environmentally friendly ships and a slower pace of travel.

“They wanted to feel connected to the ocean, and these are all the things the family wanted,” says Austin. “[The Aponte and Vago families] had 300 years of legacy on the ocean.” As such, Explora Journeys’ “Ocean State of Mind” philosophy was designed to connect their guests to the sea and the destinations.

Austin adds, “We’re going to look after the oceans as well … that’s the second part of design, being environmentally forward and sustainable. [And] we slowed down and said we’re not going to chase ports. You know, maybe it’s four ports in seven days.”

The families’ vision is what you see and feel when you’re on an Explora Journeys ship.

When was Explora II launched?

Explora II debuted on Sept. 16, 2024, with a naming ceremony at the port of Civitavecchia, Italy. The ribbon-cutting was led by Rosalba Giugni, the ship’s godmother and founder of the Marevivo Foundation. The foundation launched in 1985 as a nonpartisan environmental conservation organization committed to preserving marine environments.

The naming ceremony also included a gala dinner, a drone show highlighting Explora Journeys’ story and a musical performance by Tony Hadley. The ship departed from Civitavecchia after the ceremony for Tarragona, Spain, on its inaugural sailing. The maiden journey featured stops in Sorrento, Italy; Lipari, Aeolian Islands; Trapani and Siracusa, Italy; and Valletta, Malta; before disembarking in Spain.

Where will Explora II sail?

Explora II sails seven- to 31-night Caribbean itineraries from Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the 2024-2025 winter season. Highlights include destinations like Gustavia, St. Barts; St. John’s, Antigua; and Oranjestad, Aruba. The ship repositions to the Western Mediterranean in spring 2025, offering journeys from Rome; Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Monte Carlo, Monaco; before returning to Miami in November 2025.

Formula One race fans can book one of several five- to 20-night voyages that feature the Formula One Grand Prix de Monaco 2025, where Explora II will be the only ship docked in Port Hercule during the race festivities from May 21 to 26, 2025.

Regardless of which voyage you choose, the line’s all-inclusive pricing includes accommodations, nine culinary experiences, unlimited beverages, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, thermal spa access, wellness and fitness programs, all gratuities, a welcome bottle of Champagne, a choice of a bottle of wine and spirit for the room, and more. Destination Experiences and spa treatments cost extra.

Are Explora Journeys’ cruises adults-only?

Explora Journeys is an upscale luxury cruise line with refined, quiet spaces and entertainment geared toward adults, but the line’s “Home at Sea” philosophy also welcomes multigenerational families.

Explora II has 82 interconnecting suites in three categories — Ocean Suites, Ocean Penthouses and Ocean Residences — where younger guests will find amenities like kid-sized bathrobes, slippers and hangers. The ship also provides cribs, blankets, linens and pillows upon request.

The Nautilus Club, designed for children ages 6 to 17, features a supervised space with video and board games, a pool table, a digital library and activities like painting and craft sessions. Club hosts also supervise dedicated time around the ship at the heated pools, the Sports Court and other public spaces. Younger guests ages 3 to 5 can visit the space accompanied by a parent or guardian. The ship also provides age-appropriate toys in the suites for babies and toddlers between 6 to 24 months old.

Explora Journeys offers a series of accessible, fun, educational Destination Experiences for families, such as farm visits, whale watching excursions and trips to a space center hosted by an astronaut. In addition, the Nautilus Club partners with the MSC Foundation to teach young guests about marine conservation, caring for the Earth and its oceans, and the impact of tourism and community support.

Explora Journeys is an all-inclusive luxury line, so fares may be pricey for some cruisers (especially families or large groups). For example, a seven-night Caribbean sailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Miami in March 2025 starts at around $4,000 per guest. Children between 2 and 17 years old are eligible for up to 50% off the cruise fare, and infants between 6 and 23 months old sail for free.

Guests may find more families on board when school is out (in the summer or around the holidays). Cruisers looking for a quiet, adults-only space should head to the Helios Pool & Bar at the front of the ship on Deck 12.

The stateroom

Explora II offers 461 accommodations, categorized into Ocean Suites (starting at around 375 square feet), Ocean Penthouses and Ocean Residences. There’s also one roughly 3,000-square-foot Owner’s Residence. The light-filled accommodations feature oversized floor-to-ceiling windows and muted neutral decor paired with dark wood furnishings.

Ocean Suites

My accommodation was an Ocean Terrace Suite. It is one of the largest entry-level suites at sea, boasting about 300 square feet of indoor space and a 75-square-foot terrace. The comfortable suite features a bespoke king-size bed (though some suites have twin beds); luxurious linens; down duvets and pillows; a lounge area with a table; a refrigerated minibar; and an espresso machine, a kettle, and a tea pot with a selection of teas and coffees.

The walk-in wardrobe is one of the highlights, with a seated, lighted vanity area, a Dyson Supersonic TM hairdryer and a built-in organizer drawer for storing accessories and jewelry. There’s also a large safe, plenty of European and American charging ports and outlets, a complimentary pair of binoculars, and a personal refillable water bottle. The spacious marble bathroom features a heated floor; a walk-in shower; custom toiletries; and a plush bathrobe, slippers and towels.

In the Ocean Suite category, you’ll also find Ocean Grand Terrace Suites. The indoor space, interior decor and amenities of these suites are the same as Ocean Terrace Suites, but there is a larger roughly 120-square-foot terrace (for a total of about 420 square feet).

Ocean Penthouses

Ocean Penthouses are divided into a handful of subcategories: Penthouses, Deluxe Penthouses, Premier Penthouses and Grand Penthouses.

Penthouses have a large living area, a dining area for four and a workspace. The largest Penthouses are on Deck 6 and offer 366 square feet of indoor space and a 151-square-foot terrace. Penthouses on Decks 7, 8 and 9 have the same indoor square footage, but smaller outdoor terraces (97 square feet). Guests will also receive a Technogym Case Kit with a selection of fitness gear. Unless otherwise noted, in-suite amenities in the below subcategories are the same as base-level Penthouses.

Deluxe Penthouses are larger than Penthouses, offering a total of 517 or 570 square feet of space, depending on the deck. The generous terrace (measuring 108 or 194 square feet) has more outdoor living space, with two sets of tables and lounge chairs or a daybed with a table and lounge chairs.

Premier Penthouses feature a separate enclosed bedroom and bathroom, a stylish living space, a dining table for four and a private sun terrace with two sitting areas. These suites have 452 square feet of indoor space and a 108-square-foot terrace (for a total of 560 square feet).

The most spacious option in this category, Grand Penthouses provide 646 or 732 square feet of total indoor and outdoor space (depending on the deck). These suites have separate living, dining and sleeping areas, plus a spacious work desk.

Ocean Residences

Ocean Residences include four distinct subcategories of suites with expansive private decks boasting panoramic ocean views, outdoor hot tubs and dedicated butler service. Options include Cove Residences, Retreat Residences, Serenity Residences and Cocoon Residences.

Cove Residences offer up to 861 square feet of space with separate living, dining and sleeping areas, a double sofa bed and smart technology to control the lights, heating, air conditioning and curtains.

Retreat Residences feature a unique nautical-themed design in the living area, with windows resembling portholes. These suites also have luxurious marble bathrooms with a walk-in shower, a separate tub and an additional powder room for guests. The largest of these lavish suites, measuring 872 square feet, are on Deck 7.

Serenity Residences offer guests a large living area, a dining area for six and a generous workspace. There’s also a separate bedroom with a luxurious marble bath equipped with a walk-in shower and bathtub. The suites on Deck 7 provide 646 square feet of indoor living space and a large 570-square-foot terrace. Meanwhile, the Serenity Residences on Deck 9 are slightly larger, with a total of 1,356 square feet of space.

Cocoon Residences are one of the largest accommodations on the ship, measuring 1,604 square feet. They have separate living, dining and sleeping areas and come with all of the amenities of the other Ocean Residences, including a powder room.

Owner’s Residence

The Owner’s Residence sits at the aft of Deck 8, encompassing an impressive 1,668 square feet of indoor living space and a 1,345-square-foot terrace. The decor in this stunning suite features neutral tones of tan and cream, along with plush light and dark blue upholstered chairs and sofas.

Highlights of the beautiful residence include spacious living, dining and sleeping areas; a dining table for eight guests; a welcome bottle of Dom Pérignon Champagne; a private bar replenished with your preferences; an oversized dressing room; a steam room; an in-suite fitness experience; an additional guest powder room; a butler service area; in-room dining and more.

The panoramic terrace — extending the full width of the ship — has a dining table, a lounge area, a shower, sun loungers and a private whirlpool.

Best amenities on Explora II

Notable onboard amenities include the Journeys Lounge, which hosts nightly entertainment by the line’s resident artists or guest performers. During the day, look for lectures and enrichment programs led by guest luminaries and speakers.

Additional entertainment offerings take place in the Astern Lounge and Explora Lounge, where you’ll find trivia, dance classes, live music, wellness workshops, afternoon tea and other activities. There’s also a Sports Court where you can play pickleball, basketball or other games. And you won’t want to miss a sunset at sea from the Sky Bar, which is hidden away at the top of the ship (at the aft) on Deck 14.

Below are some of my favorite amenities on Explora II.

The Lobby & Lobby Bar

The two-story atrium and Lobby Bar are among the most elegant spaces on the ship. The bar is especially busy in the early evening, when guests gather to have a cocktail and listen to music before dinner. This is one of my favorite public areas on Explora I and Explora II — and one of the spaces that most closely resembles a luxury hotel rather than a cruise ship. The sophisticated lounge features a two-story bar with cozy seating and is bordered by the ship’s upscale boutiques.

The Conservatory Pool & Bar

This stunning indoor-outdoor area is home to a heated, weather-protected pool; a retractable roof; and two infinity-style hot tubs on either side of the ships, overlooking the ocean. This is also where you’ll find the Gelateria & Creperie. Two other beautiful pool areas on Explora II are the Atoll Pool & Bar at the aft of the ship on Deck 10 and the Astern Pool & Bar infinity pool at the back of the ship on Deck 5.

Ocean Wellness program

The line’s signature Ocean Wellness program encompasses physical, spiritual and emotional components, with 7,500 square feet of space dedicated to relaxation and rejuvenation. The area includes a hydrotherapy pool; contrast therapy (a Finnish sauna, a steam room and an ice fall); a salt cave; and a dedicated outdoor relaxation area. The ship also has a fitness center, a fitness studio and an open-air fitness area. Bespoke fitness classes are designed in partnership with Technogym.

Chef’s Kitchen

The chef-led cooking classes at the oceanfront Chef’s Kitchen are a fun way to spend a morning or afternoon. The 12-person courses feature local and globally inspired dishes, such as Caribbean seafood ceviches and French favorites like onion soup au gratin.

During my journey, I took the signature risotto class, where our entertaining Italian chef taught us how to make two of the signature risottos from Emporium Marketplace, one of the dining venues on the ship. Following the class, we sat down to enjoy the delicious results of our efforts paired with a lovely Italian white wine.

Best dining venues on Explora II

Explora Journeys’ dining program is outstanding, with master French chef Franck Garanger as the line’s head of culinary. The ingredients are fresh, and the dishes are creative.

The ship does not have a traditional main dining room, so choosing where to have lunch or dinner is challenging since all of the restaurants are excellent. The cruise fare covers nine distinct culinary experiences, fine wine and spirits — including free-flowing Mercier Brut Champagne throughout the voyage.

Med Yacht Club

Med Yacht Club’s menu is influenced by beachside Mediterranean restaurants and the cuisines of Italy, Greece, Spain, France and North Africa. The venue is one of my top places to dine on the ship, with tapas like patatas bravas and shrimps saganaki, a grilled halloumi cheese salad and Dover sole alla puttanesca. Med Yacht Club is open for lunch and dinner.

Sakura

Sakura, a Pan-Asian restaurant, is another culinary highlight, with floor-to-ceiling windows, cherry blossoms hanging from the ceiling and a large open kitchen. Wagyu beef tataki, lobster pad Thai (which I had been dreaming of since my sailing on Explora I), top-notch sushi and makrut lime pavlova are just a handful of the tempting dishes at this eatery. Sakura is open for lunch and dinner; reservations are recommended.

Marble & Co.

Marble & Co. is the ship’s European steakhouse. Featured dishes include their signature 30-day aged grilled prime rib and a decadent side dish made with crushed fingerling potatoes, Normandy’s Le Beurre Bordier butter, Calvisius Oscietra caviar, creme fraiche and chives. The cuts of beef are excellent and sourced from sustainable farms. The restaurant also has an extensive selection of fine wine. Reservations are recommended for dinner.

Fil Rouge

Fil Rouge’s French-inspired cuisine is served in an elegant setting. You’ll find dishes like tuna tataki paired with a crispy tomato-olive tart, vegetables, and vanilla white pepper on the menu, along with traditional French favorites such as foie gras and lobster thermidor. The bluefin tuna — sourced from the Mediterranean Sea and used for sashimi — is some of the best-grade tuna found anywhere in the world. Fil Rouge is open for breakfast and dinner.

Emporium Marketplace

Emporium Marketplace features globally inspired dishes served in a casual setting. Healthy morning options include fresh pressed juices, chia yogurt and acai berry bowls. In the afternoons and evenings, you’ll find healthy salads, fresh handmade pasta, sauteed fish and stir-fry dishes. There’s also a raw bar with fresh oysters, shrimp, crab claws, design-your-own ceviche and sushi. Other selections include rotisserie and slow-cooked chicken and meats, pizza, seafood stews, vegetables, cheeses, cold meats, and a large selection of breads and desserts.

This is not a traditional self-service buffet; most dishes are prepared to order, and hosts serve the food. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Anthology

Anthology offers a signature fine dining experience with a culinary journey through Italy. The venue features a seven-course tasting menu created by chef Franck Garanger. There’s an additional cost for the restaurant and the selected wine pairing. Reservations are recommended.

Crema Café

Crema Café on Deck 5 is a bustling spot sitting at the heart of the ship on Deck 5. The all-day cafe features indoor and outdoor seating with specialty coffees, loose-leaf teas and cold-pressed juices. There’s also a selection of sandwiches, pastries and other sweets throughout the day, such as madeleines, cakes and Portuguese custard tarts, or pastéis de nata.

Best excursions on Explora II

Explora Journeys offers four different types of Destination Experiences on their journeys: Private Arrangements, Curated Explorations, Destination Essentials and Overland Immersions. The excursions and tours are listed with the activity level, minimum age requirement and pricing.

Since my cruise was short and had just one port of call, I opted to take the complimentary shuttle bus into Old San Juan (which I’d visited previously) to explore on my own. I enjoyed wandering through the colorful streets and visiting Castillo San Felipe del Morro, a historic fortification overlooking the ocean. However, Explora Journeys does offer some unique excursions if you’re on a longer cruise in the Caribbean or Mexico — some of which I have not seen offered by other cruise lines.

Exclusive excursions featured in Mexico include a two-day visit to two Mayan village communities (including the Mayan ruins at Chichén Itzá in Cozumel), and a street food tour or an exploration of the arts and culture in Barrio de Santa Ana in Merida.

In the Caribbean, guests can kayak through the Caroni Bird Sanctuary or hike to the Argyle Waterfalls in Trinidad and Tobago, learn about the maritime history in the port of Bequia in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, or take an expert-led beginners dive to the SS Pedernales shipwreck in Oranjestad, Aruba.

Overall impressions of Explora II

I was excited to sail on Explora II after being wowed by Explora I during my weeklong journey in 2023. I’m happy to say that I also loved the new ship — especially regarding their culinary program. Explora Journeys has some of the best restaurants at sea (and, frankly, better than many restaurants on land). I also enjoyed the cooking classes at the Chef’s Table. The risotto class was my third experience like this, and it was just as much fun as the ones I participated in on Explora I.

Explora II is visually stunning and never feels crowded indoors or outside. The public areas are elegant and spacious with plenty of seating, and the staff is attentive without being obtrusive. I also found the guests — an international mix from the U.S., the U.K., Australia and other countries — to be very engaging and not at all stuffy, despite the high-end fares.

While I enjoyed the evening entertainment, the shows were all fairly similar. One of the guest performers on my Explora I sailing was the world-renowned violinist David Klinkenberg, whose performance was a major “wow,” so I was expecting a similar entertainer on this journey. The lineup on a longer seven-night cruise (compared to my four-night voyage) may differ.

To me, Explora Journeys feels like a home at sea. It’s partly due to the personal touch of the Aponte and Vago families and how much they are involved in the line. According to Chris Austin, some changes are coming for the next ship, Explora III. I can’t wait to see the next iteration — and welcome another vessel to the luxury cruise market.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi is an avid traveler who started cruising in her early 20s. She has sailed on nearly every type of cruise ship built, including the newest megaships; small luxury ships; expedition vessels in Antarctica; paddle-wheelers on the Snake, Columbia and Mississippi rivers; river ships in Europe and Southeast Asia; and traditional masted sailing ships. While she enjoys land-based vacations, she finds she’s most at home at sea. Pratesi has covered the travel and culinary industries for over 15 years and writes for several major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

