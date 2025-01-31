Eaton: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $971 million. On…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $971 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.45. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $2.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $6.24 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.79 billion, or $9.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.65 to $2.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.80 to $12.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.