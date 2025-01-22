It’s remarkable to see older adults rediscovering and expressing themselves in their old age, says Tom Cana, general manager at…

It’s remarkable to see older adults rediscovering and expressing themselves in their old age, says Tom Cana, general manager at Sunrise at East 56th and The Apsley, senior living communities in New York City.

One of Cana’s residents has reconnected with his musical ability and stunned his family by revealing his hidden talent for playing the piano. Another resident of Cana’s communities still composes and performs his own music, even while managing his dementia. Through art therapy programs, both of these residents continue their hobbies and communicate through music.

Anecdotal evidence like this suggests that older adults benefit from dementia care activities. Nearly 40% of Americans older than 65 have mild cognitive impairment. Each year, a portion of these older adults’ diagnoses will progress to a more severe condition, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia. While research into the effects of dementia care activities is ongoing, experts believe they can help older adults manage their emotions, maintain some of their cognition and find satisfaction in their day-to-day lives.

Read on to discover expert-recommended dementia care activities you can try with your loved one and why they’re considered top recommendations.

Top Dementia Care Activities

There are many types of dementia care activities you may decide to pursue with your loved one.

When planning activities, consider your loved one’s cognitive ability, background and personal interests, says Christina Chartrand, senior vice president of training and staff development with Senior Helpers, an in-home care company that offers specialized care for dementia and Parkinson’s patients.

“Activities should be tailored to them, with a focus on enjoyment or the experience, rather than completing a task,” adds Chartrand, who is based in Sarasota, Florida.

The point of dementia care activities is not necessarily to cure or stop their condition from progressing. It’s to provide your loved one with a sense of structure and accomplishment. While they may not remember these activities later on, the time and effort you spent together in their final days of memories can create meaningful experiences.

Simple Dementia Care Activities for Home

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel to facilitate a dementia care activity for your loved one. There are plenty of free and convenient activities older adults can do in the comfort of their own living spaces.

Memory book making

Memory book making is where seniors create their life storybook by documenting their memories. Try only using one photo or image per page, paired with a few short descriptive words or phrases, says Jodie Berman, a recreational therapist and dementia and memory care specialist at Insp?r Senior Living in New York City.

“Making this book is a fun, interactive process,” Berman notes.

Creative arts

Older adults can enjoy the creative arts through both physical media and through music. You can offer your loved one watercolors, clay, colored pencils or another art medium to express themselves, Berman says.

“Through art, I’ve witnessed residents achieve improved cognition, energy and overall wellness. I truly believe that art and music are medicine,” Berman adds.

Dr. Gary Small, chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey, suggests playing familiar music.

“Older adults enjoy memories of their favorite tunes,” he explains. “It lifts their mood and increases their mental engagement.”

Reading

Choose books based on your loved one’s cognitive ability, Small says. “If your loved one enjoyed novels, pick ones that are less challenging — young adult novels instead of historical biographies, for example.”

You can also read aloud if your loved one has difficulty reading in a more advanced stage of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Games and puzzles

Does your loved one enjoy mobile games, checkers, puzzles or bingo? Any of these activities can provide some mental stimulation or friendly competition.

“Again, the level of difficulty should be geared to the level of cognitive ability,” Small says.

Sensory stimulation activities

Sensory stimulation activities are designed to engage the senses of touch, sight, smell and hearing, says Jessica Corona-Irwin, a Columbiana, Ohio-based nurse, certified dementia practitioner and certified support group facilitator at Remo Health, a virtual dementia care company.

“Sensory stimulation activities can benefit individuals with dementia by reducing agitation and anxiety, improving mood, enhancing cognitive function, promoting relaxation and improving sleep quality,” she adds.

Chartrand suggests activities like looking at a fish tank or rocking in a chair. You can also try putting on relaxing nature sounds, untying knots or smelling flowers.

Outdoor and Physical Dementia Care Activities

When spending time outdoors, older adults with dementia have a chance to connect with nature, which provides both mental and physical stimulation. Exposure to green spaces and sunlight may be beneficial to those with dementia.

Walking

Small says brisk walks support brain health by increasing brain circulation, endorphin production and brain communication.

“Outdoor scenery and conversations provide additional mental stimulation,” Small adds.

Gardening

Nurturing plants, in turn, nurtures mental health, says Michelle Feng, a licensed psychologist and the chief clinical officer of Executive Mental Health in Los Angeles.

“It can foster a sense of accomplishment,” she explains.

Exploring nature

Just being in nature can do wonders, Feng says.

Try offering your loved one outdoor activities like feeding ducks, birdwatching or enjoying the sunset.

Group Dementia Care Activities

Older adults with dementia benefit from group activities, which can relieve loneliness and boredom. Group and social activities also help to provide structure and routine.

Reminiscence therapy

Reminiscence therapy is a psychological intervention often used in group settings. Using photos or objects, a facilitator encourages the participants to share past experiences, feelings and thoughts.

“Reminiscing about the past can help people with dementia by strengthening their sense of self and connection to their personal history and experiences,” Corona-Irwin says. “Additionally, recalling positive memories can stimulate cognitive function and elevate their mood.”

Dining out

Small suggests choosing familiar restaurants. Your loved one may have memories of previous meals, and they have a chance to engage in conversation over the meal.

“This offers additional ways to fortify neural circuits,” Small says, meaning it strengthens pathways in the brain.

Social clubs for older adults

Depending on your loved one’s abilities, social clubs can foster communication and skill-building. Whether it’s a book club, bingo night or an art therapy class, your loved one will have a chance to meet others and continue exploring their passions.

