Delayed Symptoms After Car Accidents: Legal Overview

Some people feel fine in the immediate aftermath of a car accident, perhaps experiencing only minor bumps or bruises. But certain injuries, particularly internal trauma or soft tissue damage, can take several days to present.

For example, someone involved in an accident might leave the scene of a collision feeling relatively fine, only to develop back or neck pain days later. Delayed symptoms after car accidents can not only add to the trauma of an already stressful event, but can also add more stress and complication when it comes to insurance claims and legal proceedings.

Although a quick settlement may seem tempting and more stress-free, it’s important to consult a lawyer first. Your injuries may not be fully apparent immediately, and settling too soon could cause you to foot the bill for injuries caused by someone else. Here’s a look at what to expect after being in an accident, post-car crash symptoms to keep an eye on and how an attorney can preserve your legal rights.

What to Expect in the Hours After a Collision

You may be wondering what to expect, physically, after a car accident–especially if you’ve never been in one. Of course, the expectations vary depending on the severity of the accident, but in the immediate aftermath, one can expect a rush of adrenaline. This is what occurs naturally in the body when a threat or external stressor is detected. It is part of a person’s natural fight or flight stress response instinct.

An adrenaline rush will feel like a surge of energy moving through your body. In nature, this happens so your body can gain the energy and focus needed to run from, or fight, the perceived threat. This rush can cause your heart to pound, your body to sweat and for some, it can cover sensations of pain. That’s why many who are involved in an accident will report feeling relatively normal with little to no car accident pain.

Depending on the severity of the accident, those involved may be transported to the hospital to treat severe injuries like:

— Broken bones

— Limb loss

— Bleeding (external or high risk of internal)

— Unresponsiveness indicating severe head trauma

Other people, however, are able to walk away from an accident on their own but can expect their adrenaline to decrease within a couple hours. This is when most people begin to feel some soreness after car accidents or see bruising start to develop.

It’s also common to experience delayed shock symptoms after accidents. While you may initially emerge from the accident feeling confident and relatively okay due to the adrenaline rush, the shock of what happened can set in much later. Shock can manifest itself physically and mentally, causing symptoms like a rapid heartbeat, nausea and anxiety. For some people, this can lead to emotional distress and unease when they get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Common Types of Delayed Symptoms

Once the adrenaline rush ends and the body retreats to its normal state, underlying injuries may begin to reveal themselves. It can take anywhere from several hours to weeks for these injuries to appear. Delayed symptoms after car accidents can show up in many different ways, including:

— Neck pain

— Headaches

— Dizziness

— Lower or upper back pain

— Abdominal pain

— Rib or chest pain

Neck pain following car accidents is one of the most common delayed symptoms. It’s often called whiplash, named after the sudden whipping motion that can happen to your head and neck when two cars collide.

Whiplash can present as stiffness throughout the neck and upper body, headaches and dizziness that can restrict daily movement and disrupt sleep. Even if delayed, whiplash pain can last from a few days to several months, depending on factors like a person’s general health, age and severity of the accident.

While delayed symptoms after car accidents like overall soreness in your neck, back and throughout your body are common and relatively normal to feel after being jerked around during a car crash, these symptoms could indicate a more severe underlying injury.

What to Do if You Don’t See Symptoms Right After an Accident

If you’re in an accident and don’t have any immediate symptoms, you might be wondering, How long after a car accident can injuries appear? The answer depends on several factors like the severity of the accident, the extent of your injuries, the type of injuries you sustained and your overall health.

Many serious injuries will present quickly, like unresponsiveness from severe head trauma or side and chest pain from broken ribs. Some traumatic injuries like internal bleeding are more hidden, taking symptoms anywhere from hours to days to show up. If not caught in time, these injuries can lead to life-threatening conditions very quickly.

This is why after being in an accident, it’s essential to see a doctor to get your injuries on record and advice about what to look for and what to do if symptoms worsen. Monitoring your health regularly with a journal can help you identify post-car accident symptoms, keep track of daily progression and keep a record of your condition.

How an Attorney Can Help With Delayed Symptoms After Car Accidents

Regardless of how you’re feeling in the hours or even days following an accident, it’s important to avoid rushing into a settlement or closing any insurance claims. The brief period of pain after car accidents can escalate to months-long injuries requiring follow-up scans and medical bills that you may not get compensation for if you settle too quickly.

An attorney can help you learn more about how your injuries translate to legal damages and how to get proper compensation for them. An experienced lawyer in this practice area has likely helped many clients with similar scenarios and will be well-equipped to help you navigate the insurance claims process and any car accident litigation.

Get the Compensation You Need for All Your Injuries

While delayed symptoms after car accidents can vary based on the severity of the accident and the health of the person involved, the impact they have on your life and the stress they can cause are a constant for any person involved. Consulting with an experienced attorney can help you get the right compensation for your injuries.

