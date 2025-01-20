Continuing Care Retirement Community vs. Independent Living

Many people know when it’s time to consider a move to a long-term care community. For perfectly healthy older adults,…

Many people know when it’s time to consider a move to a long-term care community. For perfectly healthy older adults, everyday tasks like cleaning, cooking and yard work can start to feel too physically demanding or overwhelming. Or you may begin to feel more isolated, particularly if you’ve recently lost a spouse or retired. If you’re seeking less lifestyle maintenance and more social interaction, senior living could be the right fit at this stage in your life.

But as we age, our needs can change, making it hard to predict how much care may be needed in the future — especially if you’re healthy now.

Choosing the right senior living option requires a clear understanding of what each community has to offer. While independent living facilities and continuing care retirement communities share many similarities, understanding their key differences will help you or a loved one make a well-informed decision, ensuring your living arrangement suits both your current needs and future health considerations.

Here’s what you need to know when comparing independent living and CCRCs to choose the best senior living option for you.

What Is Independent Living?

Independent living communities offer older adults a living situation free of life’s everyday hassles. Independent living is a type of private community for older adults who are relatively healthy and can live independently, meaning they don’t require assistance or planning with activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing or toileting.

Independent living communities typically have a flexible month-to-month contract with no up front costs, similar to a monthly apartment rental.

With independent living communities, “you can move from one to another if you’re not happy,” says Luis Serrano, president and CEO of Sunshine Retirement Living, a nationwide network of senior living communities headquartered in Bend, Oregon. He is based in Austin, Texas. “The contract is month to month; there’s no commitment.”

The cost of independent living communities typically covers:

— Three meals per day

— Housekeeping services

— Transportation to and from appointments

— A variety of daily activities, both on- and off-site

— Utilities and maintenance services

What Is a CCRC?

Continuing care retirement communities are designed to allow older adults to live independently while aging in place. CCRCs typically offer multiple levels of senior care in one location — including independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing care and sometimes memory care — so that older adults may transition seamlessly through the continuum of care without moving to another location.

The typical CCRC model requires a significant upfront payment. You have to buy in — “almost like you buy a condo,” Serrano explains.

CCRCs also have monthly fees, which include meals, services and amenities. Serrano says CCRCs generally provide services similar to independent living but often have more add-on services.

The Core 5 Differences Between CCRCs and Independent Living

CCRCs and independent living communities are both designed to meet the needs of older adults who can live independently. Yet, they serve different purposes and offer varying levels of care, amenities and services. Here’s how to distinguish between the two when deciding on the best senior living option for you.

1. Types and extent of care

Independent living and continuing care retirement communities are not intended to provide health care services at their baseline — older adults who opt for either can live independently without assistance for daily activities, like showering and medication management, and do not require regular medical care.

However, CCRCs are unique because they are designed to support evolving health care needs. While residents of CCRCs start with independent living, they have the ability to move to assisted living, skilled nursing care and even memory care in some facilities as their needs change.

According to Damien O’Riordan, vice president of operations for independent living at Sunrise Senior Living, a network of senior living communities across the U.S. and Canada, one of the biggest differentiators he sees from a CCRC resident perspective is that it’s the planner. “It’s the person who wants to meticulously detail everything out for the future,” he says. “They want to be prepared for every eventuality (and) have that peace of mind.”

2. Staff training

Staff at independent living facilities are trained to assist with nonmedical tasks, such as meal preparation, transportation support or housekeeping services.

CCRCs are designed to meet a broader spectrum of needs. In addition to staff who support non-medical tasks, CCRCs also have staff available who are medically trained and can provide medical assistance. Because CCRCs offer a range of senior care levels under one roof, they typically include skilled nursing staff and may even have staff specialized in memory care available.

3. Amenities

Both independent living communities and CCRCs offer a range of amenities to meet residents’ wants and needs, such as:

— Housekeeping services

— Meals

— Social activities

— Transportation

— Fitness classes and/or programs

— Safety and security

CCRCs tend to be “higher end” because they require a sizeable down payment or deposit, Serrano says. They often have more elaborate amenity options and a wider variety of recreational activities.

Additionally, CCRCs offer a range of medical services, which aren’t available in independent living facilities.

4. Activities and therapies offered

Both types of senior living options offer a vibrant, active community.

“Socialization is a huge part of it,” O’Riordan says.

Independent living primarily focuses on social activities, such as group fitness classes and off-site excursions. The most important thing independent living provides is companionship, Serrano says, explaining that older adults who were living in isolated environments often come into the community with symptoms of depression, yet they thrive within the first three months because they’re suddenly surrounded by peers.

“That companionship is priceless to them,” he adds. “It’s the best medication.”

CCRCs also offer social activities for residents, but they may also offer other therapeutic services or wellness programs to cater to the community, such as physical therapy.

5. Costs

The costs of independent living and continuing care retirement communities can vary widely based on a number of factors, such as location, amenities and size of living space.

Costs of CCRCs are typically higher than independent living. There are several types of CCRC contracts that affect costs, such as life-care contracts versus a fee-for-service contract. However,CCRCs generally require a large upfront payment, which can range from hundreds of thousands up to $1 million or more, with an added monthly fee averaging $3,450 on top of that.

“Independent living communities are easier to join and leave if needed,” Serrano says. The independent living model has month-to-month costs, which means “less barriers of entry” for older adults, he adds.

On average, independent living averages $3,065 per month.

How to Find the Right Facility for You

When weighing an independent living facility versus a continuing care retirement community, consider several factors when choosing the right senior living option for you:

— Assess your needs. If you’re generally healthy and don’t anticipate changes at any time in the near future, independent living may be the better option. But if you anticipate extending beyond minimal care needs, CCRC may be a good fit.

— Think about your long-term plans. Independent living facilities generally offer more flexibility, allowing month-to-month housing environments with the option to move out as needed. However, if a structured plan in place gives you more peace of mind to age confidently, a CCRC contract may be a better choice.

— Consider your financial situation. Costs vary considerably among senior living options. Weigh your financial situation against senior living costs to determine what’s feasible for you.

— Consider location. A community located near friends, family or your existing support network is likely a better option than one farther away.

— Look at reviews and/or ask around. Word-of-mouth is one of the best ways to gain insight into particular communities. Ask friends or family members who have navigated the process or have interacted with a particular community for their thoughts.

Sometimes, finding the right independent living facility or best CCRC option may come down to a feeling.

“I always say I like it to be a mixture of Friends meets Cheers meets The Love Boat — that it should have that type of feeling, that personalization of service, that sense of community,” O’Riordan says. “It should feel like your favorite local restaurant.”

Independent living and continuing care retirement communities offer similar low-maintenance lifestyle options for a healthy older adult. Choosing the right senior living option involves weighing many factors, including your financial situation and personal needs — now and in the future.

