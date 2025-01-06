Best Places to Retire Overseas in 2025

However appealing some destinations may seem at first glance, not all are suitable for someone relocating in retirement. Many do…

However appealing some destinations may seem at first glance, not all are suitable for someone relocating in retirement. Many do not offer residency visas that the average retiree can reasonably qualify for.

U.S. retirees should seek overseas havens that welcome them with open arms, offering retiree-specific residency visas, friendly tax policies and other perks. They should also choose countries with great health care, cultural entertainment, outdoor recreation opportunities and friendly communities in which to socialize.

Listed alphabetically, the following destinations check all the boxes for U.S. retirees eager to launch new lives abroad in 2025:

— Ambergris Caye, Belize

— Cascais, Portugal

— Crete, Greece

— Kotor Bay, Montenegro

— Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

— Mazatlán, Mexico

— Medellín, Colombia

— Valencia, Spain

Ambergris Caye, Belize

Belize has long beckoned expats from up north with its conveniences. It’s the only English-speaking country in Central America, making it a perfect choice for retirees who don’t want to learn a second language.

Ambergris Caye is a 26-mile sand spit that sits off the coast of the Belize mainland, floating in the Caribbean Sea. For those seeking a beach lifestyle, Ambergris offers crystal-clear waters and natural wonders like the Belize Barrier Reef and Great Blue Hole. It has warm, tropical weather year-round and receives fewer hurricanes than other islands in the region.

Ambergris Caye’s nucleus is San Pedro, a quirky, colorful town that mixes local charm with modern conveniences. This is where most of the island’s goods and services are located, including a variety of shops, beach bars and open-air restaurants. Most of Ambergris’ international population is also based here, and the community is well-established. It’s easy to make friends and socialize on this island.

Belize has one of the world’s friendliest tax environments. It only taxes retirement income sourced from Belize. It also offers a retiree-specific visa with perks like the duty-free import of household effects.

Cascais, Portugal

Cascais was once the playground for Lisbon’s elite. Today, it’s a magnet for expats seeking an upscale lifestyle along Portugal’s Atlantic coast. It has golden beaches with bracing Atlantic waters, plus a mix of historical features and modern conveniences, including great restaurants, cafés, bars and shops.

English is widely spoken among Portuguese and expats, so it’s easy to join the local social scene and start making connections.

Because the city is so desirable, the cost of living is higher than in other areas of Portugal. An expat couple would need a monthly budget of about $3,500 to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in Cascais.

Portugal has become one of the most popular countries for U.S. expats. Establishing residency here is relatively easy, thanks to a selection of visa options. The passive income earners visa, also known as the D7 visa, makes the most sense for retirees. The main requirement is proving that you receive a minimum monthly income of about $1,500 per person to support yourself without working in Portugal.

Crete, Greece

Crete is the fifth-biggest island in the Mediterranean. It offers diverse landscapes — including snowcapped, skiable mountains — a low cost of living, plenty of history and culture, and excellent local cuisine.

Among Greece’s 6,000 islands, Crete stands out for its beautiful beaches, dramatic Mediterranean scenery, strong regional culture, many historical sites and great weather. It receives the most hours of sunshine in Greece.

Given its size, Crete offers retirees a diverse range of lifestyle options. You could settle in a bustling city such as Heraklion, a quiet village by the sea or in the mountains, or seek total isolation, surrounded by steep hills and groves of olive trees. Chania, a charming historical city on the island’s northwest coast, is a top choice among expats.

Greece is a rising star among expat-favored countries. It offers user-friendly residency visas and special tax perks for retirees. Under the non-domicile regime for retirees, a retiree’s passive income is taxed at a flat rate of just 7% for up to 15 years.

Kotor Bay, Montenegro

Montenegro is a little-known country in southeastern Europe that’s on the rise. It’s due to enter the European Union in the next few years — perhaps as soon as 2028 — which will bring about infrastructure upgrades and a general appreciation of value across the country.

Montenegro often goes unnoticed by U.S. retirees, but this country has much to offer. Kotor Bay, in the country’s southwest, is a deep inlet surrounded by towering gray mountains. The scenery is straight out of the pages of a fairy tale, with medieval villages made of pale stone and terra-cotta, crystal-clear, fjord-like waters and sleek white boats bobbing gracefully in the bay.

Kotor Bay is home to a relatively significant number of expats, including a growing number of Americans. Many are attracted by the incredible value, including the low cost of living and affordable property. If you buy property of any value in Montenegro, you can qualify for a residency permit, an offer many expats are quick to pursue.

Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia is an off-the-radar choice for U.S. retirees but offers plenty of potential as a lifestyle haven. Situated on the north coast of Northern Cyprus, it boasts beautiful beaches, abundant sunshine and a lifestyle in sync with the ebb and flow of the Mediterranean Sea.

Kyrenia is steeped in lore. It is said to have been founded by two veterans of the Trojan War. Kyrenia is most famous for its historic harbor, which features colorful buildings that house cafés and restaurants along the waterfront. It’s also home to Kyrenia Castle, an imposing and historically significant structure dating to the 16th century.

In Northern Cyprus, like in Montenegro, U.S. retirees can gain residency by purchasing real estate. This can be a straightforward and affordable path to a residency visa, as you can buy high-quality beachfront property for as little as $120,000.

Mazatlán, Mexico

Mexico is a massive country with countless towns and cities that could appeal to retirees, so why choose Mazatlán? This city offers a sprawling Spanish-colonial town center known as the Centro Histórico, which contains a wide variety of entertainment options, including world-class restaurants, bars, live music joints, theaters, interesting shops, markets and more.

The Centro Histórico is found right on Mazatlán’s coast, and the city provides 13 uninterrupted miles of golden sand beaches along the Pacific Ocean. A famous boardwalk called the Malecón lines much of the coastline and is a hub of activity. On any given day, you’ll see residents exercising along the boardwalk or just taking in the sights.

Mazatlán has a large expat community from the U.S. and Canada. English is widely spoken, and you could get by without learning Spanish. U.S. retirees can establish residency in Mexico by proving that they receive sufficient monthly income. The amounts were recently increased to about $4,295 monthly for temporary residency.

Medellín, Colombia

Medellín is known as the city of eternal spring, thanks to its mild year-round weather. Here, the temperature perpetually hovers at around 65 degrees, so expats don’t need to spend money on heating or cooling their homes. The weather makes spending time outdoors enjoyable, and Medellín has abundant parks and green spaces where this city’s active residents exercise and walk their dogs daily.

Medellín is the only city in Colombia whose public transportation system includes a metro. This eliminates the need for expats to own a car, reducing most retirees’ monthly expenses significantly.

Medellín is also a regional standout for its health care provisions, home to many of Latin America’s best-ranked hospitals. You can receive high-quality care at a fraction of the cost of comparable care in the U.S.

It’s easy for U.S. retirees to gain residency in Colombia because it offers a retiree-specific pensionado visa. To qualify, you must prove that you receive three times Colombia’s minimum monthly wage, or about $880 monthly.

Valencia, Spain

Valencia is the third-largest city in Spain. It has excellent infrastructure and amenities, including world-class health care. The city also has sunny weather year-round and a Mediterranean beach accessible from the center.

Known as the city of joy, Valencia stands out for its cultural vibrancy. It has a global reputation for architecture, gastronomy and lively festivals such as Las Fallas, during which massive sculptures are paraded through the streets and set ablaze. It would be nearly impossible for retirees to get bored here.

Spain is one of the lowest-cost destinations in Europe, and an expat couple in Valencia can live comfortably on a monthly budget of about $2,500. It’s also a place where you can live safely without worries about violent crime.

Spain offers a non-lucrative residency visa that most U.S. retirees can qualify for. The main requirement is showing sufficient income, and the threshold is set at about $2,535 per month for an individual.

