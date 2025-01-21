Best Jobs for Remote Workers

Jobs that offer a remote lifestyle Roughly five years after the COVID-19 pandemic upended workplaces worldwide, remote work remains popular…

Jobs that offer a remote lifestyle

Roughly five years after the COVID-19 pandemic upended workplaces worldwide, remote work remains popular among employees. If you dread working in a cubicle and want a more flexible arrangement, working remotely may be a good fit.

The jobs on this list are from the 100 Best Jobs of 2025, which takes into consideration stress levels, unemployment rates, work-life balance and other factors. Many of these jobs require a bachelor’s degree or other higher education to get started.

These jobs are within industries that reported a significant level of telework in November 2023, according to the Current Population Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics. Access to remote work may vary based on individual job scope, specialty or specific daily and weekly job duties.

15. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $83,640

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Operations research analyst ranks No. 7 among the Best Technology Jobs and has a projected 10-year job growth rate of 23%. These professionals may work remotely using quantitative models and special software to organize data on the productivity and operational costs of a business. The goal is to resolve a business problem, such as an inefficient production schedule, after gathering data and interviewing clients or staff.

Entry-level operations research analyst roles typically require a bachelor’s degree in math, business or industrial engineering, but some employers may favor applicants with a master’s degree.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

14. Mechanical Engineer

Median salary: $99,510

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Mechanical engineers rank No. 2 among the Best Engineering Jobs. These professionals design, analyze and manufacture mechanical systems and devices. Mechanical engineers may work in the robotics, automotive or aerospace industries, or just about anywhere their mechanical skills can be applied.

While traditionally associated with hands-on work in labs or production facilities, many mechanical engineers now work remotely, thanks to advancements in design and simulation software. As long as engineers have the proper software and tools to perform their job duties, they can work from a home office or in a remote capacity.

Learn more about mechanical engineers.

13. Lawyer

Median salary: $145,760

Education required: Doctorate

A 2022 survey from the American Bar Association found that the vast majority of the nearly 2,000 ABA members (87%) said their workplace allows lawyers to work remotely, and about 30% of lawyers work from home almost all the time. And according to BLS data, 21% of workers in legal professions said they work remotely full time, and around 50% reported working some or all hours remotely.

Lawyers help people and businesses navigate legal issues — whether it’s drafting contracts, negotiating deals, advising clients or representing them in court. These professionals can specialize in corporate law, intellectual property, criminal defense, environmental law and more.

If this sounds like your dream career, you’ll need to earn a bachelor’s degree, followed by three to four years of law school. After law school graduation, you must pass the bar exam for the state in which you want to practice.

Learn more about lawyers.

12. Computer Network Architect

Median salary: $129,840

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Computer network architects design and build data communication networks, including local area networks, wide area networks and intranets. Their work typically involves evaluating an organization’s needs, designing a network that meets those needs and overseeing its implementation. Computer network architects can work in any industry and for nearly every business type.

Although computer network architects analysts typically work in offices or laboratories, many employers allow remote work. To enter this profession, applicants usually need at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field like engineering.

Learn more about computer network architects.

11. Industrial Engineer

Median salary: $99,380

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Industrial engineers help businesses increase efficiency and reduce operational costs by improving their manufacturing processes, cutting waste or streamlining operations. To do so, they typically use mathematical modeling, data analysis and other techniques to analyze workflows and identify bottlenecks.

While some tasks need to be done on site, like checking out production lines, many industrial engineering tasks can be done remotely using digital tools and software.

Learn more about industrial engineers.

10. Management Analyst

Median salary: $99,410

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Management analysts, also known as management consultants, help businesses improve how they work, recommending ways to increase profit and efficiency. Some can work remotely to collaborate with management, review finances and problem-solve in other areas.

Management analysts typically have a bachelor’s degree and years of experience in a related role. This profession is expected to grow 10.6% over the next decade and ranks No. 3 among the Best Business Jobs.

Learn more about management analysts.

9. Financial Advisor

Median salary: $99,580

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Financial advisors rank No. 2 among the Best Business Jobs and No. 13 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

These financial experts help individuals and businesses manage their money and achieve financial goals. This can include creating budgets, building investment portfolios or planning for major life events such as buying a home or retiring. With video conferencing tools like Zoom, financial advisors can meet with clients remotely.

The BLS projects 17.1% employment growth for financial advisors in the next decade, which would create an estimated 55,000 jobs.

Learn more about financial advisors.

8. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $157,620

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Marketing managers plan and execute campaigns that communicate a brand’s message to its target audience. Some of their responsibilities include performing market research, creating marketing budgets, leading a marketing team, and identifying trends and customer preferences.

With social media marketing and digital marketing becoming integral parts of many organizations’ business strategies, many marketing manager roles have become more remote-friendly.

Learn more about marketing managers.

7. Actuary

Median salary: $120,000

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Since actuaries assess risk using database and statistical modeling software, they can generally work remotely. They help businesses such as insurance companies evaluate risk and calculate the cost of related claims. They may work in life insurance or focus on property, retirement, the public sector or other areas.

Actuary ranks No. 5 among the Best Technology Jobs, and the BLS projects 21.8% employment growth for actuaries between 2023 and 2033.

Learn more about actuaries.

6. Data Scientist

Median salary: $108,020

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Data scientists collect, analyze and interpret data to help organizations make better decisions. Since they make prediction models and review data on a computer, remote work is possible. Data scientists may work in industries including health care, entertainment and technology.

Some colleges offer data science certificates and degree programs, but those interested in this profession can also enter the field with a bachelor’s degree in a related discipline, such as statistics or mathematics. Some employers may require a master’s or a doctorate degree.

Data scientists rank No. 4 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 6 among the Best STEM Jobs.

Learn more about data scientists.

5. Medical and Health Services Manager

Median salary: $110,680

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Medical and health services managers keep hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities running efficiently. Some of their duties include creating work schedules for medical staff, overseeing billing for patients, recruiting employees, establishing goals for departments and incorporating guidance from regulatory health agencies. While most medical and health services managers work full time in an office, some have the flexibility to telecommute.

Learn more about medical and health services managers.

4. Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $120,360

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Information security analysts may work remotely to monitor a company’s computer networks and security. They must also stay up to date on the best security practices for their company, monitor for system threats and make recommendations to improve security.

Information security analysts rank No. 3 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 6 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

To enter this profession, you typically need a bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology or a related field like engineering.

Learn more about information security analysts.

3. Software Developer

Median salary: $132,270

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Software developers work with clients to produce software applications and upgrades. Some may work from home since they collaborate with programmers to write code, or they write code themselves.

Software developers often get a bachelor’s degree in computer science or computer and information technology, although some employers may prefer a master’s degree.

Software developer ranks No. 4 among the Best STEM Jobs and No. 2 among the Best Technology Jobs.

Learn more about software developers.

2. Financial Manager

Median salary: $156,100

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Financial managers who work from home monitor accounts and provide financial advice remotely. They keep an eye on the finances of an organization and make reports on financial activity. Usually, these professionals start with a bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, economics or a related field and at least five years of experience in a related occupation such as financial analyst or securities sales agent. They may also earn a master’s degree in an area like business administration.

Financial manager ranks No. 1 among the Best Business Jobs and No. 4 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. The BLS projects 16.5% employment growth for financial managers between 2023 and 2033.

Learn more about financial managers.

1. IT Manager

Median salary: $169,510

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

IT managers may work remotely since most of their duties can be done online. These include managing maintenance tasks, planning upgrades with executive leaders, conducting regular system audits, and leading teams of developers, information security analysts and others.

Most IT managers have a master’s degree, but they can get started with a bachelor’s degree in a related field and additional work experience. IT managers rank No. 1 among the Best Technology Jobs, No. 2 among the Best STEM Jobs and No. 2 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

Learn more about IT managers.

More from U.S. News

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K or More

9 Sites That Help You Find Legit Remote Jobs

Why Nurse Practitioner Is the No. 1 Job of 2025

Best Jobs for Remote Workers originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/22/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.