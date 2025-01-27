Airport Costs to Splurge On and Avoid

Key Takeaways — If you’re a frequent flier, pay for services that will speed you though security lines and reduce…

Too much time at the airport can result in spending more money than you anticipate. There are times, however, when it can make the entire travel experience more pleasant.

Today’s travelers are becoming a little more budget conscious. In 2023, a J.D. Power study found that passengers who said they were delighted with their airport experiences spent an average of $44 in the terminal, while those who were disappointed spend just $29.

However in 2024, J.D. Power found the average per person spend dropped by $3.53, and larger airports saw a decline of around $6.31 per person.

Whether you’re on a tight budget or just want to reduce waste, it pays to know which airport costs are worth the outlay and which aren’t.

Worth It: Services That Get You in and Out of the Airport Quickly

One of the worst feelings is getting to the airport only to stand behind hundreds of other passengers in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line, all waiting to have their identity and belongings checked. When the line is too long or slow, you may even miss your flight.

For this reason you may opt to pay for a service to speed you through. The most common options at a domestic airport are:

— TSA PreCheck: Run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, you get identified as a very low security risk flyer. You can then pass through the security checkpoints without having to shed your shoes, belts and outerwear, or remove your laptop and liquids from your bags. New enrollment in TSA PreCheck is currently $76.75 and is good for five years.

— CLEAR: This is a private screening company that allows passengers to use a separate security lane. Instead of having to show your ID to the agent, you will be escorted to a kiosk that will scan your fingerprint or eyes, then you’ll slide to the front of the security line. In 2025 CLEAR Plus membership costs $199 per year.

“Every traveler should splurge on CLEAR and TSA PreCheck,” says weekly flyer Chris Miller, CEO and founder of the ad-tech company MABL in Cleveland, Ohio. “But, here’s a tip. You can get them both for free with the The Platinum Card

® from American Express, which will reimburse both expenses.”

Breezing through customs quickly after being abroad also makes sense for world travelers.

Mika Lepisto, a digital marketing consultant based in Kona, Hawaii, says Global Entry, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program that costs $120 every five years, is a must when you do a lot of international travel. Rather than stand in long immigration lines, you’re preapproved for expedited clearance at arrival in the U.S.

Not only can Global Entry help relieve stress when you have shorter connections, “it gives you more time to relax and get out of the airport and back home faster if that’s your final destination,” Lepisto says.

Worth It: Airport Lounges

If you have a few hours (or more) to kill at the airport, entry into a lounge can be a smart purchase. Inside you can relax with free food, beverages and Wi-Fi. Deluxe lounges offer places to nap, shower, exercise and mediate.

You may already have access to airport lounges with your credit card. If you don’t have one yet and flights are in your future, consider applying for a card that includes them as a perk.

Some travel cards have high annual fees, so you may opt for a lower-fee card that’s associated with your favorite airline that grants you access to their lounges.

“For me, it’s a United card that gives me and two companions access to the United Club,” Miller says. “That means free meals and refreshments and a place to reset during layovers or delays.”

You can also purchase Priority Pass, which can get you into thousands of airport lounges across the world. Membership plans ranges from $99 to $469.

Or, buy a day pass to an airline lounge, says Keri Baugh, a New England-based travel writer. Depending on the airline, you may be able to pay for a single visit if there’s room. These include United Club for $59, Alaska Lounge for $60, and Admirals Club (American Airlines) for $79.

“Not all airlines sell a day pass, but if you have many hours to spend at an airport and want a comfortable space to get work done, complimentary snacks and drinks, it can be worth it,” Baugh says.

Be aware, though, that in most cases you will need to be traveling business or first class to purchase a day pass.

Worth It: A Pre-Flight, High-Quality Meal

“The other thing worth a splurge is a good meal before a long-haul flight,” Baugh says. “Airline food is not great unless you are flying business or first class. But for coach passengers flying far, especially on an overnight flight to Europe and I want my kids to sleep, I prefer a nice sit-down meal in the airport.”

You’ll also have far greater options, especially at large airports.

To find the lowest-priced and most nutritious food, download the app for the airport you’re in and review the options in your terminal.

There are other free apps, too, like Airport Sherpa, an on-demand food ordering and delivery service within the airport. The delivery fee, typically between $3.99 and $7.99, may be worth it if you don’t want to leave your terminal.

Worth It: Personal Comfort Items

If you forgot things that will make a long flight less arduous, a stop at one of the airport retail stores prior to takeoff can make a lot of sense.

Good splurges can include neck pillows, reading glasses, power cords, books and electronic gadgets. Although the prices may be higher than what you would pay outside the airport, it’s better than being miserable.

“Noise canceling headphones (over ear preferably) are a must on the plane, but also help drown out airport noise,” Lepisto says.

“I also take two around the neck type of reading lights (brand new, fully charged) on night flights in case someone nearby wants to keep their overhead light on and offer them in trade. Sleep masks help, but the bright overhead light when you take it off for a moment can make it hard for me to fall asleep again,” he adds.

Worth It: Things to Entertain the Kids

Traveling with little ones can be difficult for all concerned. If you didn’t remember to pack books, crafts, games and other things that your children like and help them pass the time more pleasurably, buying them at the airport can be one of the best decisions you make.

Nicole Zillman, owner of Zillman Weddings and Travel based in Denver, has two small children and travels frequently all over the world.

“Most airports sell play packs for $5 to $10 that come in a ziplock bag, with things like stickers and crayons,” Zillman says. “They’re amazing. The fact that you have to get to the airport so early gives you something to do with the kids at the airport too, so have each kid pick one thing.”

Not Worth It: Big Bottles of Water

Hydration is important, but check the price of the bottled water before you buy.

“It can be extremely expensive — over $4 a bottle — and often they aren’t that big,” Baugh says. “We prefer to bring refillable bottles of water as nearly every airport has a refillable water station and you can get bottled water for free on the flight.”

In the event you didn’t bring a canister, either drink from the fountain or purchase the smallest bottled water for the lowest price, then refill it multiple times for free.

Not Worth It: Junk Food

Unhealthy airport snacks are another expense typically not worth the price. Low nutrition value items won’t keep you full, and can even result in stomach upset — which won’t be fun to deal with on a plane.

Healthy snacks are another situation, though, Miller says.

“If you want to feel your best after a long flight, then you must feed your body the right nutrients. So buy things like fresh cut organic fruits and vegetables, water with alkaline and lean protein snacks like beef jerky or protein shakes.”

Not Worth It: Most Duty-Free Items

Tempted by the duty-free stores? You may want to keep walking.

“The point-of-sale promotions and signs may seem enticing, but most of the time the prices are nearly the same, with or without tax,” Miller says. “Then, take into account the extra labor and cargo you’re suddenly lugging around — it’s just not worth it.”

There are exceptions to this rule, however. According to Zillman, if you’re in the market for luxury sunglasses, you may be pleasantly surprised.

“Designer glasses can be $200 to $300 but on the outside the exact same pair can be $500, and they’re guaranteed to be real. Everything else, like tobacco products, it will be the same price at Sam’s Club or Costco,” Zillman said.

Not Worth It: Souvenirs

Unless you’re in a serious pinch, purchasing gifts and trinkets at the airport is usually not a great value. The markup on these items can be significant and the variety won’t be as extensive.

Moreover, says Zillman, when you buy handmade goods from shops at your destination, you’re supporting artisans and the local economy.

“One exception is consumables, such as a special rum or bag of coffee,” Zillman says. “When you buy them at the airport you know they’re cleared for travel.”

Enhance Your Airport Experience Without Overspending

Unless you’re extremely well prepared, chances are you’ll spend a little money at the airport. Depending on what you buy, the expense can definitely be worth the cost. It should make your trip easier, less stressful and more enjoyable.

Just think before you buy items you don’t really need. After all, the less you spend at the airport, the more cash you’ll have when you arrive at your destination.

Update 01/28/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.