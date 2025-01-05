5 Tips for Preparing to Start Graduate School

As a newly admitted graduate student, you may naturally feel a mix of excitement and nervousness about beginning grad school.…

As a newly admitted graduate student, you may naturally feel a mix of excitement and nervousness about beginning grad school. But experts say a little preparation in the time leading up to your first day can set you up for a more successful graduate school experience.

“Many people go to college because for a lot of kids, that is the logical next step after high school,” says Lisa Cummings, MBA admissions counselor at Stratus, an admissions consulting company. “Deciding to attend grad school is a real choice.”

Your decision to apply to graduate school took careful consideration, so you’ll want to dedicate similar time and commitment to preparing for your first day of school. Here are five tips to get you there.

[READ: How to Find Scholarships for Graduate School]

Lock Down Logistics

With months to go before starting your grad program, it’s important to handle pre-arrival logistics like housing and finances.

“Creating a detailed personal budget is essential for managing graduate school expenses,” says Nellie Gaynor, an academic adviser and MBA and graduate admissions counselor at Ivywise, a New York-based education consulting firm. “Plan for tuition, housing, books and living costs.”

Don’t forget to plan for hidden expenses such as loan payments, credit card payments and family expenses, she says. Gaynor also recommends starting your housing search early, since graduate students typically have fewer housing options than undergrads.

“Consider off-campus housing, where rent can vary based on many factors, including location, size, whether you live alone or with roommates, and utilities,” she says. “Research and compare your options to find the best fit for you.”

Review the Curriculum

You already did basic research on your program, but now it’s time for a deeper dive. Start by revisiting the course catalog and program overview, which involves looking into course requirements, course syllabuses, textbooks and even student reviews of professors.

“I think it’s incredibly important to know what your course structure is for the semester and year, and entire grad experience,” says Jennifer Ann Aquino, independent educational consultant and author of “The International Family Guide to US University Admissions.” “See what options you have. Understand clearly when you will meet with an academic adviser and how that is set up at your program.”

Cummings says students should also keep an open mind and be willing to explore other areas. Many students have a very clear sense of what they think they want to do after grad school but “then while in school, some get exposed to a path, field, industry or job that they didn’t even know existed or knew nothing about and end up changing gears,” she says.

[READ: 7 Strategies to Pay for Graduate School]

Adjust Your Mindset

Grad school is very different than undergrad, so that means changing your mindset and stepping up time management and organization skills, experts say.

“As a graduate student, mastering time management is essential,” Gaynor says. “Balancing classes, work, research and even a social life can be overwhelming. Effective time management techniques are key to completing your tasks efficiently and avoiding burnout.”

Rajkumar Raiyani, who completed a master of science in marketing analytics at Simon Business School at the University of Rochester in New York, says time management matters with classmates too.

“Peer support is crucial in grad school,” he says. “You should take the time to identify and build a network of classmates who can help you navigate tough assignments, share resources and offer guidance.”

Aquino also recommends making “a point of promising yourself you’ll be proactive about getting involved” in classes and with professors, the community and administrators.

You “have every opportunity at your fingertips at most institutions and it’s up to you to be proactive and take advantage of them,” she says.

Reach Out to Your New Classmates

Getting solid peer support means building those relationships early.

“Connect with current students and future cohorts to get the inside scoop on your program and campus life,” Gaynor says. “Your classmates will likely share your professional interests and will become the core of your professional network.”

She recommends joining online forums or social media groups to build your network.

[Here’s What Graduate Schools Think About Your College]

“Events for accepted students are opportunities to meet your new classmates,” Cummings says. “Talk with as many attendees as you can.”

Be sure to get business cards or contact info from other accepted students and try to connect with them over the summer before the school year starts, she says.

“Also highly recommended are pre-program trips or activities that some schools organize — another great way to bond with future classmates,” Cummings says.

Get Involved Outside Campus

Before setting foot in the classroom, experts say it’s also important to start looking for meaningful ways to get involved off campus or in the surrounding community.

“Investigate opportunities to become connected to the local community through volunteering, special interest or affinity groups outside of the university,” Cummings says. “Sometimes it can be nice to get a total break from school.”

Raiyani says it’s important to maximize every opportunity and “push yourself to grow, not only in terms of knowledge and skills, but also in terms of the relationships you build and the experiences you gain.”

And the earlier the better, considering the shorter length of some master’s programs.

“Time flies quickly,” Raiyani says. “It may seem like a long journey ahead when you first start, but trust me, it’ll be over before you know it.”

Searching for a grad school? Access our complete rankings of Best Graduate Schools.

More from U.S. News

Should You Go to Grad School?

3 Ways Graduate School Pays Off

How Existing Student Loan Debt Affects Graduate School Prospects

5 Tips for Preparing to Start Graduate School originally appeared on usnews.com