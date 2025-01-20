20 Colleges With the Most Undergraduate Students

Often known for their booming athletic programs and large lecture hall classes, public colleges and universities typically enroll more students…

Often known for their booming athletic programs and large lecture hall classes, public colleges and universities typically enroll more students than private institutions. In some cases, undergraduate enrollment exceeds the population of small cities in the U.S.

For example, according to U.S. News data for fall 2023, the number of undergraduate students at Florida International University in Miami, about 44,000, was nearly double the number of residents in neighboring Key West. Meanwhile, Texas A&M University‘s student body, almost 60,000, shared a similar population to DeSoto, a Dallas suburban city.

However, a large student body is not reserved just for public institutions. Among the 20 schools with the highest undergraduate enrollment, one is a private school: Liberty University in Virginia, which charged $24,600 in tuition and fees for the 2024-2025 school year, significantly lower than the national average.

These 20 colleges enrolled an average of nearly 44,300 undergraduate students in fall 2023. Arizona State University enrolled the most of any school on the list, almost 65,200, while California State University–Fullerton had the smallest student body — nearly 37,000.

But most institutions enroll far fewer. Across 1,190 colleges that reported data to U.S. News in an annual survey, the average headcount was about 6,400.

Compared to the larger institutions, some campus communities are equivalent to the population of a small town or even a neighborhood. Thirty colleges enrolled fewer than 500 undergraduates, with Oak Valley College in California totaling the lowest at 52, according to U.S. News data.

Below is a list of the 20 colleges that enrolled the most undergraduates in fall 2023. Several of the institutions on the list with multiple campuses included enrollment from their other locations due to their institutional structure.

