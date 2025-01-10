10 Interior Design Trends for 2025

Is a home refresh on your list of New Year’s resolutions? Whether you’ve got the budget for a complete makeover…

Is a home refresh on your list of New Year’s resolutions? Whether you’ve got the budget for a complete makeover or just a few touch-ups, we’ve got recommendations from interior designers on what will be trending. From color drenching and curated layers to vintage and modern mashups, here’s a glimpse of what to expect in home design in 2025.

1. Spaces Get Drenched in Color

Neutral spaces are giving way to color drenching. The trend is very much what it sounds like: Amy Switzer, founder of Amy Switzer Design in Dallas, says, “Color drenching is just bringing the color from head to toe of a space.”

Accent walls, decor and accessories are some easy ways to experiment with color drenching, but expect to see more permanent color choices, too. For example, the all-white kitchen has given way to colorful backsplashes and cabinetry, with some designs featuring top and bottom cabinets in different colors, or the island in a standout shade.

If you’ve experimented with pops of color with success, now is the time for you to dive further into the palette. “Color is definitely here to stay,” says Switzer.

2. Warm Colors Set an Earthy Tone

Need some color recommendations? Warm tones are very much in for 2025, with Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s Color of the Year, leading the parade of earthy colors for the home.

Laura Williams, principal designer and founder of ATX Interior Design in Austin, Texas, expects to see darker woods paired with “moody hues” as focal points in various rooms in the home. “I also think that dramatic and natural finishes will work together to patina over time and feel approachable yet beautiful,” she says.

3. Vintage Plays Well with Modern

Thrifters, rejoice: Vintage items continue to be trendy, especially when paired with modern pieces. “Layering in antique and vintage items can transform a house into a home, bringing a sense of peace, as though the home has always been there,” says Lauren Sullivan of Well x Design. If those vintage pieces are nostalgic, even better. “Pieces from the past are what tell the story of a home, giving it soul, depth and character,” says Sullivan.

Williams notes that homeowners with an eye toward sustainability are finding beauty in older decor. “I am seeing a lot of homeowners feel more inclined to breathe new life into upholstered furnishings like accent chairs with an updated fabric and ornate trimmings or fringe,” she explains.

In keeping with the trend of color drenching, Switzer suggests painting an older piece of furniture a bold new shade so the shape is classic, but the color is more modern.

4. Layered Patterns

True to the “more is more” philosophy of maximalism, we’ll be seeing designs with unusual mashups of patterns, says Switzer. For example, a bedroom with bold floral wallpaper might also have geometric-patterned bedding. Rather than have just one item or pattern be the focal point in your space, Switzer says it’s all about layers of patterns.

Layered patterns can work for your space, but just as you would when designing a gallery wall with a mix of modern and vintage frames, your choices have to be well curated to avoid a chaotic look, Switzer says.

5. Surfaces Get the Textured Treatment

Look beyond mere color and patterns for walls and surfaces. Aino Heinäsuo, head of design at design game firm Redecor, says 2025 will be all about texture, especially for walls — think wood paneling, decorative plaster finishes and even wallpapered ceilings. “The era of all-white walls is long gone, as we now seek interiors that feel more intimate, cozy and layered,” she says. “Walls are no longer just a backdrop but an integral part of the overall design, serving as both a foundation and a statement element.”

A textured wall offers unique details that set a design apart, says Heinäsuo. Textured wallpapers with raised patterns or natural fibers, for example, bring a soft warmth to a space. Even in soft, neutral tones like white, the added texture creates depth, making the room feel much cozier and more inviting.

6. Anything but a Boring White Ceiling

If your default is “ceiling white” for paint color, it’s time to expand your horizons for what Dale B. Cohen, principal of dale cohen designstudio, refers to as an “enormous canvas.” Her designs often feature a dramatic ceiling, and she’s not afraid to use a dark color like navy to define a space, such as a cozy bedroom. She’ll even use wallpaper, particularly high-gloss wallpaper, because it reflects light well in the space — it’s also more cost-effective and far less time-consuming than applying five layers of gloss paint and all the sanding that goes along with it, she adds.

Since the ceiling is a veritable wall, it’s meant for texture, too, says Heinäsuo. “This approach helps to envelop the space even more, making it feel more comforting,” she says.

7. Dramatic Range Hoods

A kitchen is one of the more utilitarian rooms of the home, but there’s room to add flavor to an otherwise practical design. Erin Coren, co-founder of Curated Nest in the New York City metropolitan area, says that a dramatic range hood “can add a much-needed focal point to the kitchen, drawing your eye up.”

While higher-up kitchen cabinetry can be used minimally and effectively, Coren explains, “In lieu of cabinetry-wrapped hoods, sheetrock and plaster maintains the look of organic minimalism but with a punch of drama, adding a textured statement.” For those wanting some storage, she says oversized hoods that drop down to the countertop can offer hidden storage for spices.

8. Formal Dining Rooms

While open-concept floor plans will still be a hit with some homebuyers, Brieanna Cunningham of C&C Partners, a design/build firm in Redondo Beach, California, says others are leaning toward the return of enclosed formal dining rooms. “This isn’t necessarily to return to old ways,” she says. “Homeowners are rediscovering the charm of curated seclusion and heirloom-inspired table settings while embracing intentional, intimate spaces.”

9. Over-the-Top Powder Rooms

If you’ve toyed with the idea of maximalism but can’t quite take the plunge with it in a main room, consider it for a powder room makeover. This is a spot “that you can go wild in,” says Switzer, because it’s typically small and not used very often. “You don’t have to worry about getting sick of it,” she says. So if you want to wow your guests, go as bold as you want with colors, tiles and wallpaper patterns.

10. Dedicated Office Space

It’s safe to say that remote work is here to stay, and many homeowners need a dedicated space for it. If more than one member of the household works from home, sharing one office isn’t always an option. “We all need our own place to work,” says Cohen.

When a spare bedroom isn’t available, Cohen has transformed walk-in closets into offices. Her tip? Good lighting and a mirror on the back wall to make the space look bigger. And if you don’t have a walk-in closet, there’s still hope: A glance at DIY designs on the internet shows that even small closets could be repurposed for the workday.

