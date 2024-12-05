Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 65, Blacksburg 57
Auburn 44, Glenvar 18
Brentsville 59, Patriot 31
Broad Run 69, Millbrook 42
Carlisle 61, Va. Episcopal 40
Chantilly 68, Mount Vernon 32
Chatham 44, Brookville 12
Collegiate-Richmond 46, Douglas Freeman 41
Currituck County, N.C. 48, Hickory 38
George Wythe 56, John Battle 36
Great Bridge 57, Norfolk Collegiate 48
Indian River 49, Norview 36
J.I. Burton 84, Holston 14
James Wood 55, Strasburg 47
Liberty-Bedford 84, William Campbell 49
Louisa 54, Patrick Henry 38
Maret, D.C. 56, Hayfield 38
Miller School 59, Massaponax 18
Narrows 65, Giles 28
Nottoway 43, Southampton 33
Randolph-Macon Academy 65, Foxcroft 52
Ridgecroft, N.C. 43, Southampton Academy 23
Riverheads 52, Stonewall Jackson 21
Salisbury, Md. 45, Chincoteague 23
St. Gertrude 57, Hampton Roads 51
Stuarts Draft 59, Rockbridge County 44
Tunstall 47, Rustburg 39
West Point 67, Surry County 18
Westfield 53, Woodbridge 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
