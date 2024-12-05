Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 65, Blacksburg 57 Auburn 44, Glenvar 18 Brentsville 59, Patriot 31 Broad Run 69, Millbrook 42…

Abingdon 65, Blacksburg 57

Auburn 44, Glenvar 18

Brentsville 59, Patriot 31

Broad Run 69, Millbrook 42

Carlisle 61, Va. Episcopal 40

Chantilly 68, Mount Vernon 32

Chatham 44, Brookville 12

Collegiate-Richmond 46, Douglas Freeman 41

Currituck County, N.C. 48, Hickory 38

George Wythe 56, John Battle 36

Great Bridge 57, Norfolk Collegiate 48

Indian River 49, Norview 36

J.I. Burton 84, Holston 14

James Wood 55, Strasburg 47

Liberty-Bedford 84, William Campbell 49

Louisa 54, Patrick Henry 38

Maret, D.C. 56, Hayfield 38

Miller School 59, Massaponax 18

Narrows 65, Giles 28

Nottoway 43, Southampton 33

Randolph-Macon Academy 65, Foxcroft 52

Ridgecroft, N.C. 43, Southampton Academy 23

Riverheads 52, Stonewall Jackson 21

Salisbury, Md. 45, Chincoteague 23

St. Gertrude 57, Hampton Roads 51

Stuarts Draft 59, Rockbridge County 44

Tunstall 47, Rustburg 39

West Point 67, Surry County 18

Westfield 53, Woodbridge 37

