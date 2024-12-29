Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle, N.C. 80, Magna Vista 59 Annandale 42, Forest Park 37 Arcadia 44, Crisfield, Md. 34 Avonworth,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle, N.C. 80, Magna Vista 59

Annandale 42, Forest Park 37

Arcadia 44, Crisfield, Md. 34

Avonworth, Pa. 57, Millbrook 48

Blacksburg 50, Franklin County 33

C. G. Woodson 45, Cape Henlopen, Del. 23

Charlottesville 42, James Island, S.C. 32

Clarke County 52, Fairfax 18

East Limestone, Ala. 63, J.I. Burton 45

Fluvanna 40, William Monroe 36

Friendship, N.C. 56, Steward School 48

Gar-Field 38, Surrattsville, Md. 32

George Marshall 47, Westfield 26

Heritage 48, Spotswood 46

Herndon 45, Blake, Md. 32

Holy Child, Md. 47, Patriot 40

John Handley 56, E.C. Glass 21

John Marshall 55, Mechanicsville High School 37

Liberty-Bedford 64, Patrick County 30

Louisa 41, Eastern View 38

Middlesboro, Ky. 43, Thomas Walker 37

Middletown, Md. 72, Yorktown 68

Monticello 40, Nelson County 22

Nansemond River 51, Lloyd Bird 39

Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 56, Union 49

Norfolk Academy 46, Martinsville 28

Norfolk Academy 61, GW-Danville 32

Oscar Smith 52, Pasquotank County, N.C. 38

Princess Anne 87, Concord Cannon, N.C. 51

Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 53, Deep Creek 28

Shining Stars Sports 65, 1 of 1, N.C. 45

Snow Hill, Md. 53, Nandua 11

St. Annes-Belfield 73, Loudoun County 39

Stone Bridge 36, Seton School 32

Strasburg 60, Fort Defiance 34

TJ-Alexandria 54, South Lakes 42

Thomas Dale 49, Fayetteville Westover, N.C. 47

Turner Ashby 56, Floyd County 32

West Potomac 69, Flint Hill 51

Western Albemarle 58, Chancellor 32

Woodbridge 56, McKinley, D.C. 31

Boo Williams Tournament=

Black Bracket=

Round Robin=

Great Bridge 52, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 40

I. C. Norcom High School 56, Kecoughtan 25

South Mecklenburg, N.C. 61, Kempsville 18

Bronze Bracket=

Championship=

Hampton Roads 60, Maury 38

Third Place=

Miller School 57, Indian River 40

Fifth Place=

Granby 62, Lakeland (VA) 16

Seventh Place=

James River 49, Phoebus 22

Gold Bracket=

Championship=

Norfolk Christian School 67, Menchville 56

Fifth Place=

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 56, Henrico 45

Seventh Place=

Hickory Ridge, N.C. 39, Hayfield 37

Silver Bracket=

Championship=

King’s Fork High School 48, South Bronx Preparatory – A College Board, N.Y. 37

Third Place=

Manor High School 33, Salem 29

Fifth Place=

Grassfield 46, Green Run 32

Seventh Place=

Colonial Forge 46, Grafton 36

